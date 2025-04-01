Philippe Saire's HOCUS POCUS Comes to Cinquième Salle, Place des Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From April 22 to 26, 2025, Danse Danse invites audiences to plunge into the captivating world of Hocus Pocus, created by Philippe Saire, a leading figure in Swiss contemporary dance. Presented at Place des Arts' Cinquième Salle, the show comes to Quebec for its 400th performance.

A poetic coming-of-age story, Hocus Pocus features Lucas and Claus, two characters inspired by Agota Kristof's Grand cahier. In a minimalist scenic space, they lose themselves and find each other through a thousand and one adventures set to the dreamlike music of Edvard Grieg's Peer Gynt. A contortionist's escape from a spider's web aboard a wacky flying machine, a tumble through the clouds, undersea voyages, encounters with fantastic aquatic creatures…

Philippe Saire creates a universe that is both intimate and spectacular. Only two horizontal neon lights floating in the darkness delimit the frame of this theater of appearances and disappearances. As if by magic, faces, bodies and objects appear and disappear, captivating young and old alike.

Created in 2017, Hocus Pocus is a veritable box of surprises where dance becomes illusion and the spectator's imagination is put to work. Designed for a wide audience, this family show will be presented in the evening, with an afternoon performance on Saturday April 26 at 3pm.

