Montreal International Jazz Festival Announces Special Digital Edition

The Festival International de Jazz de Montréal presented by TD Bank Group in collaboration with Rio Tinto is pleased to announce some very good and welcome news: This summer, there will be live music! From June 27th to 30th, 2020, the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal presents a special edition of the Festival on our digital platforms.

As an exclusive treat for music fans from all over the world this summer, the Festival will be taking digital platforms by storm, offering unique and dynamic musical content featuring many of the Festival's favorite local artists performing live, filmed with extremely high-quality production value, worthy of the Festival standard. With invaluable support from TD Bank Group and Rio Tinto and our public partners the Government of Canada, the Government of Québec and the city of Montreal, this special edition of the Festival aims to create unique and memorable moments for loyal Festival goers, accessible via montrealjazzfest.com . The digital shift for 2020 allows the Festival to maintain its role as a prominent platform for jazz music by continuing to reach more communities while adhering to the government's safety guidelines during the Covid-19 crisis.

This special edition of the Festival is a gift for Montreal fans, the jazz community, the Festival team, partners, and to all the passionate music lovers all over the world who revel in the opportunity to be moved by something as magical as live music.

The digital edition of the Festival includes a takeover of Montreal's iconic L'Astral, on the ground floor of La Maison des Festivals in the heart of Quartier des Spectacles (home of the Festival), which has been transformed into a bespoke broadcast studio for this unique series of performances. For 4 days, some of the Festival's favourite local artists will perform special sets that will be available for FREE online, which can be viewed by fans from the comfort of their own homes!

Starting June 27th, on Canadian Multicultural Day, and for the duration of this special edition, the Festival will be celebrating once again this year with a dynamic lineup of artists showcasing the diverse talents and cultures that make up our country. Performances will take place every evening starting with the Apéros SAQ - a series of unique performances courtesy of some of the Festival's favourite artists, broadcast LIVE from L'Astral. There will then be exclusive sets, the Sessions TD and the Rythmes Rio Tinto, which are sure to please music fans of all ages, also filmed at L'Astral￼. This will be followed by a gem from the Festival archives of legendary concerts from past editions of the Festival. What's more, the opening night will wrap up with a party, the Fin de soirée Loto-Québec, which everyone is invited to join. This special edition of the Festival on our digital platforms will feature the same high standard of production quality that attendees of the Festival have come to expect with a multi camera setup, helmed by director Maxime Théoret-Bissonnette (Bonsoir, Bonsoir -- Radio-Canada). Of course, all of this will be done while respecting all the public health guidelines established by the government for everyone working in the venue.

The lineup of talent participating in the digital Festival is a veritable who's who of local luminaries and some of the best artists the city has to offer. Fans will be wowed by unique performances from the likes of Quebec superstar Charlotte Cardin; piano wiz Jean-Michel Blais; Indie rock and blues champs The Barr Brothers; JUNO and Polaris Music prize-nominated singer-songwriter Dominique Fils-Aimée; Inuk singer, the soulful Elisapie; fan and Festival favourite Jordan Officer, as well as Pierre Kwenders; Alain Caron trio avec Paul Brochu et John Roney; Jeremy Dutcher; Jack Broadbent; Fredy V. & The Foundation; Clerel; Malika Tirolien; Jacques Kuba Séguin; Bïa; Rafael Zaldivar; Marianne Trudel; Naya Ali; Djely Tapa; Carl Mayotte; and Mateo. The full schedule will be announced in the coming days.

"It is of the utmost importance for us to continue to bring the jazz Festival to the people", says the Festival's General Manager Jacques K. Primeau, "and despite the challenging circumstances this year, we are thrilled to be able to offer an innovative solution to get the music out to the fans! We are also extremely proud to offer artists a chance to do what they do best, perform for all of us!"

All the exclusive live performances will also be available on demand separately on all the Jazz fest digital platforms right after the live broadcast each night.

The Festival would like to extend a huge thank you to its collaborators, TD Bank Group, Rio Tinto, the Government of Canada, the Government of Québec and the city of Montreal for believing in the project and for making this digital version of the Festival possible.

'It's because of collaborators like TD Bank Group, Rio Tinto and the support of our public partners that we're able to bring this special edition to Festival goers from across the globe... #JazzTogether is truly a community and a family affair! It's incredible to see it all come together!" added Jacques K. Primeau.

Related Articles Shows View More Montreal Stories

More Hot Stories For You

''Music brings us together and reminds us that we are all connected through shared passions and ideas even when we're apart, mentions Sylvie Demers, Chair, Quebec Market, TD Bank Group. That is why we are proud to support this special and unique edition of the Montreal International Jazz Festival''