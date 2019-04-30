Lyric Theatre Singers Present Their Broadway Revue

The Lyric Theatre Singers turn up the heat at Concordia University's DB Clarke Theatre with four performances of TOO DARN HOT! A Sizzling Broadway Revue, playing June 13, 14 and 15. Created by directors Bob Bachelor and Cathy Burns, this original musical theatre revue features forty-three performers and five musicians in an exciting mix of Broadway's hottest hits!

Year after year, Lyric fans trust Bachelor and Burns to deliver exciting, multi-faceted revues celebrating the greatest hits and lesser-known gems of the American musical theatre songbook; audiences are never disappointed. We continue to discover and develop new talents and abilities within the cast. They keep getting better and we keep raising the bar it's a win-win for our audiences , said Cathy Burns. Bob Bachelor continued: The level of difficulty and vast assortment of musical styles the Singers have mastered is impressive, as is the range of emotions they evoke. The growing diversity of our performers also encourages us to explore countless new ideas, to deliver a thoroughly jubilant and entertaining audience experience.

TOO DARN HOT! features a sizzling selection of musical theatre favourites from composer/lyricist Cole Porter, as well as shows such as The Band's Visit, Singin' in the Rain, Company, Next to Normal, Cinderella, Nine and Something's Rotten. The Singers will also tell the story of three families in pursuit of the American dream at the turn of the 20th Century in a medley from Ragtime and recount the incredible true story of how residents of Gander, Newfoundland welcomed 7,000 stranded air passengers from around the world in the wake of 9/11 in the opening number of Come From Away.

Directors Bachelor and Burns are complemented by guest choreographer, Jonathan Patterson, and rehearsal/show pianist, Chad Linsley. Lighting designer James Kokol, sound designer, Joseph Browne and costume coordinator, Karen Pearce, comprise the professional design team.

Pianist Chad Linsley's fellow musicians are Paul Carter on woodwinds, Christopher Smith on synth, Caleb Smith playing bass, and Guillaume Pilote keeping tempo on the drums. Helming the revue as stage manager is Adrian Smith.





