Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards; DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Montreal Standings - 11/27/23

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Joseph Salvatore-Vitale - QUEER BROADWAY - Queer Magique 30%

Tymisha Harris - JOSEPHINE: A MUSICAL CABARET - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 21%

Amanda Kellock - THE GREATEST PLAY IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD... - Hudson Village Theatre 19%

Meenu Atwal - EQUANIMITY - A STAGED READING - John Abbott College 18%

Patrick Emmanuel Abellard - KING DAVE - Centaur Theatre 7%

Harry Standjofski - BLOODSHOT - Hudson Village Theatre 4%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Debora Friedmann - REEFER MADNESS - Contact Theatre 34%

Océanie Renaud - CURTAINS - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre 25%

Océanie Renaud - HAIR - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 20%

Sean Cheesman - JOSEPHINE: A MUSICAL CABARET - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 13%

Valérie Rochette - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Cote-St-Luc Dramatic Society 8%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Pen Tsin - CURTAINS - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre 24%

Myriam Olivier - HAIR - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 17%

Keren Amiga - REEFER MADNESS - Contact Theatre 16%

Louise Bourret - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 16%

Elyse Malo - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Cote-St-Luc Dramatic Society 15%

Geri Perez - REEFER MADNESS - Contact Theatre 10%

Adrienne Gantenberg - LIZZIE - In the Wings Promotions 2%



Best Dance Production

CURTAINS - Saputo 45%

HAIR - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 41%

THE JOURNEY - SBDC 14%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Debora Friedmann - REEFER MADNESS - Contact Theatre 36%

Kirk Elsmore & Kyle Zachary - CURTAINS - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre 25%

Abi Sanie - HAIR - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 21%

Sean Cheesman - JOSEPHINE: A MUSICAL CABARET - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 10%

Nadia Verrucci - LIZZIE - In the Wings Promotions 9%



Best Direction Of A Play

Dale Hayes - MYTH OF THE OSTRICH - D2 productions 21%

Lisa Rubin - PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Segal Centre for the Performing Arts 19%

Gordon Greenberg - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 15%

Masha Mariia Bashmakova - THE RISHTA - Centaur Theatre - Silk Road Institute 11%

Dean Fleming - THE GREATEST PLAY IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD... - Hudson Village Theatre 7%

Anahita Debonehie and Guilermo Verdecchia - ENGLISH - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 6%

Christian Fortin - KING DAVE - Centaur 6%

Dean Fleming - BEYOND THE SEA - Hudson Village Theatre 5%

Dean Fleming - BLOODSHOT - Hudson Village Theatre 4%

Eda Holmes - SEXUAL MISCONDUCT OF THE MIDDLE CLASSES - Centaur 4%

Peter Hinton-Davis - AT THE BEGINNING OF TIME - Centaur Theatre - Silk Road Institute 2%



Best Ensemble

REEFER MADNESS - Contact Theatre 26%

CURTAINS - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre 20%

HAIR - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 16%

MYTH OF THE OSTRICH - D2 productions 14%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Cote-St-Luc Dramatic Society 10%

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 6%

LIZZIE - In the Wings Promotions 2%

PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Segal Centre for the Performing Arts 1%

WILDFIRE - Talisman Theatre 1%

CYCLORAMA - Centaur / CTd'A 1%

ENGLISH - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 1%

THE RISHTA - Centaur Theatre - Silk Road Institute 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christopher Wardell - REEFER MADNESS - Contact Theatre 27%

Evan Ellison - CURTAINS - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre 24%

Georgia Newsam - HAIR - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 17%

Stéphane Ménigot - JOSEPHINE: A MUSICAL CABARET - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 9%

Amber Hood - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 8%

Tim Rodrigues - ENGLISH - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 3%

Peter Vatsis - THE GREATEST PLAY IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD... - Hudson Village Theatre 3%

Alex Smith - LIZZIE - In the Wings Promotions 2%

Peter Vatsis - BLOODSHOT - Hudson Village Theatre 2%

Claude Accolas - PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 2%

Peter Vatsis - BEYOND THE SEA - Hudson Village Theatre 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Kirk Elsmore & the Curtain's Band - CURTAINS - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre 33%

Giancarlo Scalia - REEFER MADNESS - Contact Theatre 30%

Kirk Elsmore - HAIR - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 17%

Taurey Butler - JOSEPHINE: A MUSICAL CABARET - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 15%

Ian Baird - LIZZIE - In the Wings Promotions 5%



Best Musical

REEFER MADNESS - Contact Theatre 28%

CURTAINS - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre 21%

HAIR - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 20%

THE PROM - WISTA Montreal 16%

JOSEPHINE: A MUSICAL CABARET - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 14%

LIZZIE - In the Wings Promotions 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 56%

EQUANIMITY: A STAGED READING - Hudson Village Theatre 22%

THE RISHTA - Centaur Theatre - Silk Road Institute 10%

KING DAVE - Centaur Theatre 9%

AT THE BEGINNING OF TIME - Centaur Theatre - Silk Road Institute 4%



Best Performer In A Musical

Robin Kravitz - THE PROM - WISTA 17%

Madison King - CURTAINS - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre 12%

Robyn Erin Ellison - CURTAINS - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre 9%

Casey Marie-Ecker - REEFER MADNESS - Contact Theatre 9%

Joel Bernstein - REEFER MADNESS - Contact Theatre 9%

Julien Dasilva - HAIR - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 7%

Sarah Rodricks - HAIR - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 6%

Jonathan Vanderzon - REEFER MADNESS - Contact Theatre 5%

Sean Ryan - HAIR - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 5%

Davis Dewan - HAIR - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 4%

Trisha Sky - CURTAINS - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre 4%

Mike Mastromonaco - CURTAINS - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre 4%

Cathal Rynne - REEFER MADNESS - Contact Theatre 3%

Milo Chaveau - HAIR - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 3%

Erin Carter - LIZZIE - In the Wings Promotions 2%

Cedric Mulcair - CURTAINS - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Julian Bird - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - John Abbott College 25%

Helena Levitt - MYTH OF THE OSTRICH - D2 productions 20%

Arielle Shiri - PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 10%

James Daly - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 9%

David Noel - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 8%

Bryan Libero - CHERRY DOCS - Mainline Theatre 6%

Julian Bird - GOODNIGHT DESDEMONA (GOOD MORNING JULIET) - John Abbot College 5%

Amanda Kellock - THE GREATEST PLAY IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD... - Hudson Village Theatre 4%

Richard Jutras - AT THE BEGINNING OF TIME - Centaur Theatre - Silk Road Institute 3%

Julie Tamiko Manning - BEYOND THE SEA - Hudson Village Theatre 3%

Patrick Emmanuel Abellard - KING DAVE - Centaur 2%

Quincy Armorer - BEYOND THE SEA - Hudson Village Theatre 2%

Eman Ayaz - THE RISHTA - Centaur Theatre - Silk Road Institute 1%

Harry Standjofski - BLOODSHOT - Hudson Village Theatre 1%

Ivan Smith - THE RISHTA - Centaur Theatre - Silk Road Institute 0%



Best Play

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 31%

MYTH OF THE OSTRICH - D2 productions 20%

PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Segal Centre for the Performing Arts 11%

ENGLISH - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 7%

KING DAVE - Centaur 7%

THE GREATEST PLAY IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD... - Hudson Village Theatre 6%

BEYOND THE SEA - Hudson Village Theatre 6%

BLOODSHOT - Hudson Village Theatre 5%

AT THE BEGINNING OF TIME - Centaur Theatre - Silk Road Institute 4%

THE RISHTA - Centaur Theatre - Silk Road Institute 3%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Etienne Vallière - CURTAINS - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre 31%

Leo Chupin - REEFER MADNESS - Contact Theatre 22%

Michael Gianfrancesco - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 18%

Khushi Chavda - HAIR - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 14%

Brian Dudkiewicz - PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 3%

Peter Vatsis - THE GREATEST PLAY IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD... - Hudson Village Theatre 3%

Peter Vatsis - BEYOND THE SEA - Hudson Village Theatre 3%

Peter Vatsis - BLOODSHOT - Hudson Village Theatre 2%

Anahita Debonehie - ENGLISH - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 1%

Michael Gianfrancesco - AT THE BEGINNING OF TIME - Centaur Theatre - Silk Road Institute 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Elisabeth Nyveen - REEFER MADNESS - Contact Theatre 29%

Elena Cerbo - CURTAINS - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre 27%

Victoria Deiorio - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Segal Centre for Performing Arts 18%

Hubert Crepin and Jack Murray Morgan - HAIR - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 16%

Julian Smith - LIZZIE - In the Wings Promotions 4%

Rob Denton - THE GREATEST PLAY IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD... - Hudson Village Theatre 4%

Jesse Ash - BLOODSHOT - Hudson Village Theatre 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Erin Yardley-Jones - REEFER MADNESS - Contact Theatre 15%

Kenny Stein - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Cote St Luc Dramatic Society 14%

Julie D'Entremont - REEFER MADNESS - Contact Theatre 9%

Riley Wilson - HAIR - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 8%

Eric Von Arx - CURTAINS - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre 7%

Noa Irena Sand - HAIR - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 7%

Mark Ouimet - CURTAINS - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre 6%

Giordano (Gio) Imola - CURTAINS - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre 5%

Caitlin Hawes - REEFER MADNESS - Contact Theatre 4%

Courtney Crawford - LIZZIE - In the Wings Promotions 4%

Maya Lewis - REEFER MADNESS - Contact Theatre 4%

Skyler Clark - LIZZIE - In the Wings Promotions 4%

Noelle Hannibal - LIZZIE - In the Wings Promotions 3%

Tyler Amaral - CURTAINS - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre 3%

Linnea Sander - CURTAINS - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre 3%

Dayjan Lesmond - HAIR - Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society 2%

Mikaël Bennett - CURTAINS - Starcatcher Productions & Turtle Island Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Felicia Shulman - PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Segal Centre for the Performing Arts 46%

Nora Guerch - THE RISHTA - Centaur Theatre - Silk Road Institute 29%

Richard Jutras - PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Segal Centre for the Performing Arts 26%

