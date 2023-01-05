Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Women's Improvisation Retreat With Katie Goodman Coming To Chico Hot Springs, January 28-29!

Led by Katie Goodman of Broad Comedy, Camp Equinox, and Spontaneous Combustibles Improv Troupe in Bozeman.

Jan. 05, 2023  

Women's Improvisation Retreat With Katie Goodman Coming To Chico Hot Springs, January 28-29!

Winter is coming and who doesn't need a little creative rejuvenation? LIVE AND IN PERSON! Katie Goodman's beloved and long-running "Improvisation For Life" women's retreat weekend that has been offered at Chico Hot Springs for 22 years, is back January 28 & 29!

If you're in need of a creative reboot, gaining some self-confidence, trying something new, or just having fun and making deep connections with other women, this is a terrific retreat for you.

Led by Katie Goodman of Broad Comedy, Camp Equinox, and Spontaneous Combustibles Improv Troupe in Bozeman, this internationally touring women's creativity retreat uses improvisational theatre games to help women access their inner genius as Goodman likes to say, and to establish a deep sense of trust in themselves.

"I knew the workshop would energize me and give me confidence, but I'm amazed at the strength of the energy and confidence this weekend has inspired," said Pam, a workshop participant who absolutely loved the experience. "Katie possesses a real knack for putting people at their ease. Her inner peace and strength draw others to her and her humor and intelligence keep them around."

You may know Katie from the award-winning, popular Broad Comedy show, but she is also an internationally touring keynote speaker, self-help author, and a certified Kripalu Yoga Teacher. She has combined her interests in the spiritual growth process with her skills as an improvisational comedian and teacher to craft a workshop that is truly unique and inspiring.

The participants come for a number of reasons. They may be looking to quiet their inner critic, or perhaps they are craving more spontaneous joy in their everyday life, or they may be going through a life transition and are seeking clarity and coping skills.

As Katie says: "The goal isn't to keep chaos and change from happening - because it's all unpredictable. The goal is to practice improvising throughout life so you become flexible and courageous and can handle anything."

The workshop will use improv games and exercises to enable participants to take fun, creative risks, accept challenges and release themselves from judgment. Katie will guide participants through the practice of being present, giving up the goal, and accepting change with open arms. And all the skills taught in Katie's workshop are skills that can be applied to our work, our relationships, and our everyday lives.

This retreat, now it its 20th year, is a great place to connect with other like-minded, creative souls through laughter and self-discovery.

One past participant, Maggie K. said, "I was in need of a non-judgmental, accepting environment. I realized how simple and relaxed my life really is but how difficult I make it. Trusting that everything will work out in an improv game can apply to life. Katie is terrific!"

The all-women retreat begins Saturday morning, January 28th at 9:00am and ends at 5:00pm, Sunday, January 29th. Chico Hot Springs is located one hour from Bozeman, Montana. The workshop fee is $345. This includes lunch and a workbook to take home. Prices for accommodations vary from $45 - $200/night. Lunches are provided for workshop participants both Saturday and Sunday. Exceptional cuisine from one of the region's finest restaurant is available in the Chico Lodge restaurant for breakfast and dinner, as well as other budget options nearby. Other activities available include massage, hiking, horse-back-riding and more. More information on COVID protocols are on the website.

Registration always sells out, so sign-up right away by going to the website: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217497®id=100&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.katiegoodmanspeaking.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call now for details: (406) 522-7623.




Alberta Bair Theater Keeps Tradition With FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Photo
Alberta Bair Theater Keeps Tradition With FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
Alberta Bair Theater presents Fiddler on the Roof on Tuesday, January 24 at 7:30 p.m. Audiences across North America are toasting a new production of Fiddler on the Roof!
Alberta Bair Theater Welcomes A Powerful Performance With DREAMERS Photo
Alberta Bair Theater Welcomes A Powerful Performance With DREAMERS
Alberta Bair Theater will welcome Dreamers: Magos Herrera and Brooklyn Rider on Sunday, January 22 at 7:30 p.m. 
Womens Improv Retreat With Katie Goodman Comes to Chico Hot Springs This Month Photo
Women's Improv Retreat With Katie Goodman Comes to Chico Hot Springs This Month
Winter is coming and who doesn't need a little creative rejuvenation? LIVE AND IN PERSON! Katie Goodman's beloved and long-running 'Improvisation For Life' women's retreat weekend that has been offered at Chico Hot Springs for 22 years, is back January 28 & 29!
Alberta Bair Theater to Kick Off the New Year With GEORGIA ON MY MIND: CELEBRATING THE MUS Photo
Alberta Bair Theater to Kick Off the New Year With GEORGIA ON MY MIND: CELEBRATING THE MUSIC OF RAY CHARLES
Alberta Bair Theater is starting the new year off right with two performances of Georgia On My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles. Saturday, December 31 at 8 p.m. (includes a New Year’s Eve toast!), and Sunday, January 1 at 3 p.m.

More Hot Stories For You


Alberta Bair Theater Welcomes A Powerful Performance With DREAMERSAlberta Bair Theater Welcomes A Powerful Performance With DREAMERS
January 3, 2023

Alberta Bair Theater will welcome Dreamers: Magos Herrera and Brooklyn Rider on Sunday, January 22 at 7:30 p.m. 
Women's Improv Retreat With Katie Goodman Comes to Chico Hot Springs This MonthWomen's Improv Retreat With Katie Goodman Comes to Chico Hot Springs This Month
January 3, 2023

Winter is coming and who doesn't need a little creative rejuvenation? LIVE AND IN PERSON! Katie Goodman's beloved and long-running 'Improvisation For Life' women's retreat weekend that has been offered at Chico Hot Springs for 22 years, is back January 28 & 29!
Alberta Bair Theater to Kick Off the New Year With GEORGIA ON MY MIND: CELEBRATING THE MUSIC OF RAY CHARLESAlberta Bair Theater to Kick Off the New Year With GEORGIA ON MY MIND: CELEBRATING THE MUSIC OF RAY CHARLES
December 22, 2022

Alberta Bair Theater is starting the new year off right with two performances of Georgia On My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles. Saturday, December 31 at 8 p.m. (includes a New Year’s Eve toast!), and Sunday, January 1 at 3 p.m.
Women's Improv Retreat With Katie Goodman Announced At Chico Hot Springs, January 28- 29Women's Improv Retreat With Katie Goodman Announced At Chico Hot Springs, January 28- 29
December 21, 2022

Winter is coming and who doesn't need a little creative rejuvenation? LIVE AND IN PERSON! Katie Goodman's beloved and long-running “Improvisation For Life” women's retreat weekend that has been offered at Chico Hot Springs for 22 years, is back January 28 & 29!
Lauren Anderson To Be Honored At Ucross Ribbon CuttingLauren Anderson To Be Honored At Ucross Ribbon Cutting
December 14, 2022

​​​​​​​Ucross will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Lauren Anderson Dance Studio and Koehler Performing Arts Center on Saturday, December 17, at 11 a.m.
share