Underwater Photographer Brian Skerry Comes To Abt This Month

National Geographic Live, National Geographic's touring speaker series, and Alberta Bair Theater have announced "Ocean Soul" with Brian Skerry, a National Geographic Photography Fellow and renowned underwater photographer live on stage at 7:30PM on Thursday, October 28, 2021. This is the first of three speakers in the 2021-22 season.

Growing up in a small, working-class town, Brian Skerry dreamed of exploring the oceans and becoming a National Geographic photographer. Today, Skerry is one of the leading underwater photographers in the world.

Skerry has spent more than 10,000 hours underwater-capturing "the soul of the sea" for National Geographic for more than 20 years. His images celebrate the mystery of the depths and offer portraits of creatures so intimate they sometimes appear to have been shot in a studio. He'll share a fascinating look at some of the oceans' apex predators, as well as stories of hope from marine reserves where wildlife is protected and thriving. Skerry dives eight months of the year, often in extreme conditions beneath Arctic ice or in predator-infested waters, and has even lived at the bottom of the sea to get close to his subjects.

In 2017, National Geographic Books published SHARK, a collection of some of Skerry's most breathtaking shark images throughout his career. Skerry's powerful presentations showcase award-winning imagery and thrilling wildlife encounters, inspire reverence for the marine realm, and offer hope for protecting the vitality of the world's oceans. Skerry's book Ocean Soul will be available in the lobby at the event.

