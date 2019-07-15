Tom Rush Announced At Bozeman's Ellen Theatre

American singer-songwriter Tom Rush will give a concert at the Ellen Theatre on Saturday, August 31 at 8 PM. Rush has enjoyed a long running career bringing folk revival to the scene spanning over seven decades. Known for his warm, rich voice, he has been credited alongside Bob Dylan as inaugurating the first generation of singer-songwriters of their time. Tom's shows are known for their amazing storytelling, great laughs, and passionate gritty blues.

"Tom was not only one of my early heroes, but also one of my main influences." - James Taylor

Reserved seats to Tom Rush are $27.50 and can be purchased online at theellentheatre.com, by calling The Ellen box office at 585-5885, or at the theatre, located at 17 West Main Street in downtown Bozeman. Beer, wine and refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, are available in the lobby starting at 7 PM, with the concert beginning at 8 PM.





