The Queens Of Country Take Center Stage In New Tribute Concert From Alpine Theatre Project

Dolly Parton. Patsy Cline. Tammy Wynette. Loretta Lynn. Reba McIntyre. The music of these "Queens of Country" along with some of their contemporary counterparts will be performed by four powerhouse women and an all-star band. The concert, entitled The Queens of Country, will run from June 24-26 at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center, located at 127 Spokane Ave. in Whitefish, MT. Tickets are $39 and can be purchased on the ATP website: atpwhitefish.org.

The hit-packed tribute will feature classic and new takes on some of the most beloved staples of country music, like "Jolene," "Fancy," "Stand By Your Man," "Ode to Billie Joe," "Crazy," and "Coal Miner's Daughter." It will also feature hits from other female country music luminaries like Allison Krauss, Gretchen Wilson, Carrie Underwood, and more.

The concert will feature singer and multi-instrumentalist, Leenya Rideout, who starred in the Broadway productions of Cabaret & War Horse. It will also feature Angela Wildflower, who starred in Motown on Broadway, as well as Julie Foldesi, from Broadway's Newsies, and South Pacific. Rounding out the singers is Tracy McDowell from Broadway's RENT and Motown, who helped conceive of the concert with ATP Artistic Director, Betsi Morrison. They will be backed by a band of some of the finest musicians around, including Ross Bridgeman, Jeremy Reinbolt, Todd Cowart, David Finch, Matt Seymour, and virtuoso fiddle player, Nyssa Grant.

"This is iconic music, written by iconic country royalty, and performed by iconic singers, backed by an iconic band," says Morrison. "This is a true celebration of female artistry in every way!"

Guests can receive discounts on tickets and other perks by joining ATP's new Membership Program. Information can be found at atpwhitefish.org.

