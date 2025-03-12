THE TORTOISE VERSUS THE HARE Comes to Missoula Children’s Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Missoula Children’s Theatre 2024-2025 Youth Series will present the world premiere of a familiar MCT title with a brand-new script and music score! The Tortoise versus the Hare is the culmination of MCT’s after-school production class that began in mid-February. Performed by a cast of nearly 60 K-12 actors, this G-rated, 60-minute musical will be live on-stage Friday, March 28th at 5PM and 7PM.

An original twist on Aesop’s classic that is a hare-raising, ab-shell-lute whirlwind of fun! Taylor Tortoise and Curly Hare’s competitive antics are getting out of control, and all the other animals in their little town outside of Cape Canaveral, Florida, get roped into the shenanigans. When a group of astronauts comes through town, Curly Hare comes up with their kookiest stunt ever – to be the first animals on the moon!

This World Premiere is the work of MCT Education Director Emily Morrison (script and lyrics), Music & Performance Technology Manager Gregory Boris (music) and is directed by Morrison and Tour Production Associate Kelsey Seals.

Morrison remarked that “Working with this cast has been so much fun because of the collaborative and flexible nature of a World Premiere show. We are creating the blueprint as we go along, and this particular cast will leave footprints on the show that will be experienced by hundreds of young people around the world for years to come.”

