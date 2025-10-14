THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Comes to the WYO This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



WYO & Trident Theater will present The Rocky Horror Picture Show, celebrating the 50th Anniversary with a local shadow cast. The performance is on Thursday October 30, 7:00pm.

The WYO and Trident’s annual Rocky Horror Picture Show tradition creeps back onto the big screen celebrating 50 years of time warps, corsets, and creatures of the night!

With Halloween just around the corner, come dressed as your favorite character — or anything that sparks your spooky spirit — and join our local shadow cast for a thrilling night of music, mischief, and mayhem. Audience participation is not just welcome, it’s practically required (link to instructions and scripts here: https://ginpro.org/ewExternalFiles/The-Rocky-Horror-Show-Participation.pdf?utm_source=chatgpt.com)!

So gather your props, warm up your vocal cords, and get ready to do the Time Warp one more time. This Halloween season, give yourself over to absolute pleasure.

