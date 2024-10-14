THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Comes to the WYO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center and Trident Theatre offer a Halloween treat with “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” Oct. 31 at 7 p.m.

The cult classic horror/musical/B-film will be presented with a cast of local actors performing along with the film. As always, costumes and call-backs are very much encouraged. The so called “science-fiction double feature” will play a limited one-day only run during the spookiest time of the year.

“It's been such a great time collaborating with the WYO on this project,” said Aaron Odom, artistic director of Trident Theatre. “Since this has been an annual event in Sheridan for several years, it's exciting that Trident gets to perform this onstage with such a great cast. Besides that, it's just a fine time to let our hair down and do the Time Warp Again!”

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is Rated R.

