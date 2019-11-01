THE RIVER Will Come to the WYO Theater

The WYO Theater welcomes New York based contemporary string quartet ETHEL and award-winning Native American artist Robert Mirabal to the stage Friday, November 22 at 7:30pm when they present their inspired collaboration, The River.

The program is an integral journey in instrumental virtuosity, song and storytelling, created uniquely for this event inspired by Water as the embodiment of Spirit, and its essential role in Life on Earth. From An Kha Na to Peace Calls, through rushing rapids and still, sacred spaces, ETHEL and Robert Mirabal evoke the magic and majesty of The River which connects us all. In retreat together, at Mirabal's home on the Taos Pueblo, each of the artists brought original musical or poetic works with special significance to the group: Mirabal's own An Kha Na, his Taos-traditional Wi-Wa, Kip Jones' Tuvan Ride, Jay-Red and TSOMA, Dorothy Lawson's Gat'té, Ralph Farris' Rana-Run and Tsintskaro Memory (after the Georgian traditional Tsintskaro). As the Pueblo River rushed past the door, storms came and went, and coyotes howled in the night, the pieces grew in scope and depth, each player contributing layers and insights. Influences were drawn in from Hawaii, Arizona, Mexico, Ecuador, Morocco, Nigeria, India, Mongolia, Tibet, Japan, and the country of Georgia. In sum, the sound is dazzling, and the spirit full of generosity, love, and gratitude.

TICKETS: $27.50 Adults / $22.50 Seniors & Military / $16 Students

TICKETS ON SALE NOWCall the Box-Office at 307-672-9084 for more information or visit our website at wyotheater.com





Related Articles Shows View More Montana Stories

More Hot Stories For You