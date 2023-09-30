Straight No Chaser to Kick Off ABT 23-24 Season!

The performance will be held on Saturday, October 21, at 7:30 P.M.

By: Sep. 30, 2023

Straight No Chaser to Kick Off ABT 23-24 Season!

Alberta Bair Theater will welcome Straight No Chaser to the stage in just 3 weeks on Saturday, October 21, at 7:30 P.M. This performance will mark the official start of the ABT Season!

If the phrase “male a cappella group” conjures up an image of students in blue blazers, ties, and khakis singing traditional college songs on ivied campuses... think again. Straight No Chaser (SNC) are neither strait-laced nor straight-faced, but neither are they vaudeville-style kitsch.

They have emerged as a phenomenon with a massive fanbase and a long list of accomplishments including 2 RIAA Gold Certified albums, over 1.5 million concert tickets sold, over 1 billion streams on Pandora, and over 2 million albums sold worldwide. Straight No Chaser is the real deal, the captivating sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense... and with a sense of humor.

This performance is sponsored by First Interstate Bank, Briggs Distributing, Eide Bailly, NonStop Local, and Radio Billings.

Tickets, $75, $65; $50 Student + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at the link below. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.




