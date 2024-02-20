Sheridan College Reveals Summer 2024 Broadway Musical Theater Intensive Dates & More

Sheridan College will once again welcome students between the ages of 15 and 26 to register for a two-week Broadway Musical Theater Intensive this summer. The Intensive will be held June 14-30 at the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College and will be directed by Gina Feliccia. New this year, students can choose between a Performance Intensive focused on voice, acting, and dance, or a Tech Intensive focused on backstage work, lighting, and sound. Both offer participants the opportunity to learn from and work directly with Sheridan College faculty and industry professionals. The two-week intensive culminates in three performances of the rock opera "Chess."

Sheridan College professors Dr. Lauren Graffin Estrada (theater), Dr. Robert Psurny (vocal studies), and Stephanie Koltiska (dance) will lead master classes for all attendees. They will be joined by Stephanie Zukowski, who is the artistic director for the Sheridan County Youth Choir.

The Intensive begins with a masterclass offered by actor, writer, and director Michael Berry. Berry will focus on the transition from stage to film. Berry has a broad background from working as a stuntman to acting in Broadway productions such as Les Miserables and Sunset Boulevard. Berry also directed TV programs like Chicago Med, and full-length feature films including "Frontera" and "Stuck." Throughout week one, students will focus on audition preparation, training, and ongoing rehearsals for "Chess," culminating in a mock audition workshop with industry professional Merri Sugarman of Tara Rubin Casting in New York City.

During week two, the Intensive will play host to renowned lighting designer Herrick Goldman of Evoke Collaborative. Goldman brings 30 years of experience designing for off-Broadway and regional shows including hundreds of corporate events, permanent installations at Madame Tussauds, and a water feature at Laguardia Airport. Goldman will work with Tech Intensive students to design the production of "Chess," while Performance Intensive students continue with in-depth rehearsals and training.

This year's Performance Intensive is generously sponsored, offering a deep discount for all attendees - the instructional weeks are valued at $1,400 but will cost attendees just $350 this year. Tech students' registration is discounted to $200 ($800 value) and any students interested in earning Sheridan College credit will receive scholarships to offset transcription costs. Room and board is also available, at an additional cost, for students wishing to attend from out of town, or out of state.

Broadway Musical Theatre Intensive registrations are due by March 15. To register and receive more information about this event, visit www.sheridan.edu/broadway

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.