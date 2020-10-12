SMALL BUSINESS, BIG CHRISTMAS A Multi-Business Christmas Party Announced at the Casper Events Center

The event will take place Friday, December 11.

Spectra Venue Management will present "Small Business, Big Christmas" a multi-business Christmas party at the Casper Events Center on Friday, December 11th starting at 6:00 pm.

Let the Casper Events Center do the work for your business' Christmas party this year. We'll decorate and provide the drinks, dinner, dancing, and door prizes.

Tables of 6 are $300. Table fee does not include alcoholic beverages. Cash bar will be available. Reservations are required and space is limited. Please call Kendra at 307.235.8456 or email Kendra.Ziler@SpectraXP.com for reservations and more information.

Menu will include:

Creamy Spinach Dip accompanied with Mediterranean Pita Chips and Brie Cheese with a Warm Raspberry Glaze surrounded with Cheeses, Crackers and Crostini's

Caesar Salad and House Green Salad

Carved Meat Station featuring Glazed Pit Ham and Slow Roasted Beef with Horseradish Sauce includes Au Gratin Potatoes; Herb Stuffing; Mashed Potatoes with Rich Brown Gravy; Green Beans with Cranberries and Bacon Crumbles; Cauliflower with Rich Cheddar Cheese Sauce

Desserts is Carrot Cake with a Cream Cheese Frosting or Cheery Cheesecake

Iced Tea and Water are included.

In cooperation with Casper-Natrona County Health Department, the Casper Events Center has instituted a series of safety protocols for a safe and responsible event, including:

Screening: All employees, vendors, show personnel, and volunteers are temperature and symptom screened upon entrance. All employees, vendors and sub-contractors will wear masks. Gloves will be worn in any hand to hand action and upon any additional requirements to do so;

Air Handling: The Casper Events Center's HVAC system has the ability to cycle air 6 times an hour, completely removing current airflow and replacing with fresh air;

One Way Traffic: Entrances, aisle ways, concourses, and restrooms will all follow directional arrows with one-way traffic;

Masks are highly encouraged to be worn by all attendees when not dining or drinking;

Spacing: Tables will be spread a minimum of 6 feet apart and will be set with max of 6 people per table A designated dance floor will not be placed, rather dancing will be encouraged in small pods near attendee tables

Bars will run with partnered staff, one will take money the other will hand out food and drinks.

Buffets food will be kept behind sneeze guards and will not be self-serve.

Limited Admission: Attendance will be monitored to assure we do not surpass current capacity guidelines;

Sanitization: Increased sanitization of high-contact areas including bathrooms, concourses, concession stands, elevators, and entrances; Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the venue to promote hand hygiene;



