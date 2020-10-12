SMALL BUSINESS, BIG CHRISTMAS A Multi-Business Christmas Party Announced at the Casper Events Center
The event will take place Friday, December 11.
Spectra Venue Management will present "Small Business, Big Christmas" a multi-business Christmas party at the Casper Events Center on Friday, December 11th starting at 6:00 pm.
Let the Casper Events Center do the work for your business' Christmas party this year. We'll decorate and provide the drinks, dinner, dancing, and door prizes.
Tables of 6 are $300. Table fee does not include alcoholic beverages. Cash bar will be available. Reservations are required and space is limited. Please call Kendra at 307.235.8456 or email Kendra.Ziler@SpectraXP.com for reservations and more information.
Menu will include:
- Creamy Spinach Dip accompanied with Mediterranean Pita Chips and Brie Cheese with a Warm Raspberry Glaze surrounded with Cheeses, Crackers and Crostini's
- Caesar Salad and House Green Salad
- Carved Meat Station featuring Glazed Pit Ham and Slow Roasted Beef with Horseradish Sauce includes Au Gratin Potatoes; Herb Stuffing; Mashed Potatoes with Rich Brown Gravy; Green Beans with Cranberries and Bacon Crumbles; Cauliflower with Rich Cheddar Cheese Sauce
- Desserts is Carrot Cake with a Cream Cheese Frosting or Cheery Cheesecake
- Iced Tea and Water are included.
In cooperation with Casper-Natrona County Health Department, the Casper Events Center has instituted a series of safety protocols for a safe and responsible event, including:
- Screening:
- All employees, vendors, show personnel, and volunteers are temperature and symptom screened upon entrance. All employees, vendors and sub-contractors will wear masks. Gloves will be worn in any hand to hand action and upon any additional requirements to do so;
- Air Handling:
- The Casper Events Center's HVAC system has the ability to cycle air 6 times an hour, completely removing current airflow and replacing with fresh air;
- One Way Traffic:
- Entrances, aisle ways, concourses, and restrooms will all follow directional arrows with one-way traffic;
- Masks are highly encouraged to be worn by all attendees when not dining or drinking;
- Spacing:
- Tables will be spread a minimum of 6 feet apart and will be set with max of 6 people per table
- A designated dance floor will not be placed, rather dancing will be encouraged in small pods near attendee tables
- Bars will run with partnered staff, one will take money the other will hand out food and drinks.
- Buffets food will be kept behind sneeze guards and will not be self-serve.
- Limited Admission:
- Attendance will be monitored to assure we do not surpass current capacity guidelines;
- Sanitization:
- Increased sanitization of high-contact areas including bathrooms, concourses, concession stands, elevators, and entrances;
- Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the venue to promote hand hygiene;