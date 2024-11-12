SESAME STREET LIVE! SAY HELLO Comes To Casper In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Round Room Live and Sesame Workshop have announced a new live show, Sesame Street Live! Say Hello. The live show will bring the beloved characters from the iconic Sesame Street to life in a brand-new interactive production that will tour the U.S. and Canada, with a stop at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, WY on Wednesday, June 04, 2025.

Tickets for the Sesame Street Live! Say Hello will go on sale Friday, November 15th, with pre-sales starting Thursday, November 14th. For tickets and additional information, visit FordWyomingCenter.com.

Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and their friends from Sesame Street are coming to your neighborhood to say hello! At Sesame Street Live! Say Hello, sing, dance, and play alongside your favorite furry friends, all while you follow Elmo’s puppy, Tango, in a fun game of hide & seek. So put on your dancing shoes and make your way to where the air is sweet for this all-new celebration on Sesame Street!

“We are overjoyed and honored to be collaborating with Sesame Workshop to bring a brand-new tour of Sesame Street Live to stages across the U.S. and Canada,” said Round Room Live Founder and Co President Stephen Shaw. “Round Room Live has a long history of exciting, innovative, and engaging productions, and we’re thrilled to combine our dedication to premium, unforgettable entertainment with the beloved characters of Sesame Street in an interactive musical adventure that will create memorable experiences for families of all ages.”

“For over 50 years, Sesame Workshop has worked at the intersection of education, media, and research, creating joyful experiences that enrich minds and expand hearts,” said Whit Higgins, Sesame Workshop Executive Vice President, Head of Global Enterprises.

“Round Room Live has a history of working with new and iconic properties to create engaging and thrilling live events. We can’t wait for families and friends to enjoy this brand-new Sesame Street show filled with song, dance, and a few fun and furry surprises.”

