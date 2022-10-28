Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ramkota Hotel Presents: Broadway at the Ford MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS

This year's show will feature classic Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting. 

Oct. 28, 2022  

Best-selling Christmas Artist of all Time announces 2022 tour. Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller, will celebrate over 35 Years of his annual Christmas concert tour, making it the longest running concert tour in the entertainment industry!

Davis said the hallmark tour will begin on November 15th, 2022 and run through December 30th, 2022. Two traveling ensembles will hold performances in cities across the country, including a stop at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, WY on December 28, 2022. The Casper, WY appearance is part of the Broadway at the Ford Series presented by the Ramkota Hotel and sponsored by Magic City Stoves.

"I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn't work," said Davis.

"Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition, especially after the hardships of the last few years. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year."

Davis founded his own record label, American Gramaphone, which went on to become one of the industry's largest independent record labels. A Grammy Award winner, Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 41 million albums, with over 31.5 million in the Christmas genre. Their holiday CD's have become synonymous with Christmas and occupy top positions on Billboard's Seasonal Chart every year.

This year's show will feature classic Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting. Davis will direct and co-produce Tour performances with MagicSpace Entertainment.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis is co-produced by MagicSpace Entertainment. The company is a boutique producing and presenting firm focused on first-class properties and productions.  Based in Park City, UT, the company has produced and presented national tours, Broadway shows, concerts, museum exhibits and sporting events worldwide for over 40 years with a powerhouse producing team focused on providing creative, marketing and general management expertise. www.magicspace.net

Ticket prices are $89, $79, $69, and $49 each. Tickets are on sale now online at www.SinclairTix.com, in-person at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Ford Wyoming Center, or by phone at 800-442-2256. Join us before Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis for a glass of wine or champagne and an assortment of cheese and other gourmet appetizers at our Sip & Savor Pre-Reception. Limited availability. $25 per person.

From his longtime home in Omaha, Neb., Mannheim Steamroller creator and founder Chip Davis makes innovative music inspired by the sounds of another age. This former teacher and jingle writer founded the music industry's largest independent recording label, American Gramaphone, in 1974 when industry executives said Davis' innovative 18th century instrumental rock sound would never sell. In addition to a Grammy Award, Davis is largely credited with establishing the New Age music category.

His first Christmas album in 1984, revolutionized the making and marketing of holiday music, the album's success made Christmas records a "must do" for all music artists. With more than 31.5 million Christmas albums sold, Davis is the #1-selling Christmas artist of all time with Elvis coming in at a distant 17 million holiday records sold. Having 19 gold, 8 multi-platinum and 4 platinum-certified records, Davis is among an elite group of music artists with this number of RIAA records. He is also one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the music industry, offering a rich array of lifestyle products on www.mannheimsteamroller.com including hot chocolate, food, apparel and novelty items. His latest achievement is creating a cutting-edge psychoacoustic technology that is being used in major medical institutions such as Mayo Clinic.




