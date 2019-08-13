PJ MASKS LIVE: SAVE THE DAY Is Coming To Casper

'PJ Masks Live!,' the hit live musical production from Entertainment One (eOne) and Round Room, is back with an all-new show, "PJ Masks Live: Save The Day!" Based on eOne's top-rated animated series, airing daily on Disney Junior, the new show features preschoolers' favorite pre-school superheroes and familiar songs from the popular show along with brand new music and a whole new adventure. Catboy, Owlette, Gekko will delight fans of all ages with live performances featuring world-class production, toe-tapping tunes and a whole lot of super fun as they go into the night to save the day from the Villains along with PJ Robot who is new to the live show!

See PJ Masks Live: Save the Day! at the Casper Events Center on Thursday, January 9th at 6 pm. Tickets on-sale starting Friday, August 16th at 10 am. Ticket will be $26, $44 and $59 each. PJ Masks Live Meet & Greet Upgrade avialable for $50 per person. Tickets will be available for purchase at www.SinclairTix.com, the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center, by phone at 800-442-2256 or at any statewide SinclairTix outlet.

In addition to the new tour, the Original Cast Recording for 'PJ Masks Live!' is now available for purchase and streaming everywhere. The album features many well-loved songs from the series recorded by the cast of the first 'PJ Masks Live!' tour. http://smarturl.it/timetobeaherolive

Now in its second season, the hit PJ Masks series follows the thrilling nighttime adventures of three young friends who transform into their dynamic alter egos, Catboy, Owlette and Gekko, when they put on their pajamas at night and activate their animal amulets. Together, they embark on action-packed capers, solving mysteries and learning valuable lessons along the way.

"Seeing their favorite characters from the PJ Masks series come to dynamic life on stage has been a truly super experience for young fans and their families throughout the U.S. and Canada," said Stephen Shaw, President of Round Room. "We look forward to presenting this new action-packed musical adventure to even more fans next year."





Related Articles Shows View More Montana Stories

More Hot Stories For You