PAW PATROL LIVE! THE GREAT PIRATE ADVENTURE Announced In Casper

All paws on deck! Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure," an action-packed, music-filled production, presented by Pedigree. The heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment, embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure during the hit live stage show, playing at the Casper Events Center, March 3-4, 2020. Tickets for both performances go on sale Thursday, September 12, 2019 and can be purchased pawpatrollive.com.

In PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure," Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap'n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it's PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap'n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. Things get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who's all ears...Tracker! Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day. No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small!

PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" provides families with the opportunity to make lifelong memories and is a great introduction to live theater for kids. To help accommodate young children, the Broadway-style performance includes two acts with a 15-minute intermission. The performance is interactive, encouraging audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles throughout their mission!

Tickets start at $19 plus applicable fees. Tickets are available at the SinclairTix Box Office, www.sinclairtix.com or by phone at 800-442-2256. Prices are subject to change. Additional fees and special offers may apply.

V.I.P: A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Packages are available, starting at $110. Package features premium show seating, a commemorative lanyard, and an after-show Meet & Greet with PAW Patrol Live! walk-around characters.

For more information or to join the Tail Mail mailing list for presale and other exclusive offers, visit www.pawpatrollive.com. Follow PAW Patrol Live! on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @pawpatrollive, and the hashtag #pawpatrollive. *Citi cardholders have access to special ticket opportunities for the PAW Patrol Live! tours. Citi cardholders can visit www.CitiPrivatePass.com for more information on presale tickets.





