Nashville Duo Due West To Make A Stop At The WYO This Holiday Season
On Saturday December 17 at 7pm Due West celebrates the holidays by making their WYO premiere! Featuring talented local Matt Lopez of Ranchester origins with Brad Hull and Tim Gates, these three gents will serve up Christmas delights along with original favorites.
2022 marks 18 years of harmony, friendship, road miles, and live performing for Nashville recording group Due West, and they couldn't be more grateful. Harmony happened the first time old friends Matt Lopez and Brad Hull met Tim Gates at a party and they sang together. The three Westerners (Wyoming, Arizona and Utah respectively) started harmonizing and the other attendees-Music Row stars, newcomers, and friends-kept asking how long they'd been a group. It's been happening ever since as they've toured the country, visiting radio stations and playing for appreciative audiences along the way. From that fateful first chord to their current performing and recording schedule, they've seen their share of success on the Billboard, Country Aircheck, Sirius XM and Music Row radio charts, along with the CMT and GAC video charts and most recently the Billboard and iTunes Country album charts. As a touring group, they've played to live audiences in 49 of the 50 United States and they've opened for some of the biggest names in Country music including Taylor Swift, Jason Aldean and Lady Antebellum, among many others. They've also had the privilege of playing Country Music's greatest stage, The Grand Ole Opry.
Don't miss Due West for the first time ever at the WYO Theater!
Due West is sponsored by the WYO's Major Season Sponsors: Ron & Kris Butler, Scott Davis & Mary Ludemann, E.C. & Edith Gwillim Memorial Fund, Kim & Mary Kay Love, Mars Charitable Trust, Gary & Susan Miller, Joe F. & Roberta H. Napier Foundation, Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Sheridan Hotel & Convention Center, Sheridan Media, Thickman Family Foundation, William F. & Lorene W. Welch Foundation and Wolf Creek Charitable
The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center is a live performing arts venue in the heart of downtown Sheridan dedicated to inspiring, educating and entertaining.
