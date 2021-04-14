Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Musician Larry Mitchell Announced at WYO Theater

Mitchell has released 9 solo records and won a San Diego Music Award for best pop jazz artist.

Apr. 14, 2021  

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center welcomes Grammy Winner, Larry Mitchell to the WYO Stage Friday May 14 at 7:30pm. The performance will open with local group the Rollin7s and Larry will be supported onstage by a few talented (and lucky) local performers.

Larry Mitchell is a Grammy award-winning producer, engineer and performer who has toured the world playing guitar with well-known artists including Tracy Chapman, Billy Squier, Ric Ocasek and Miguel Bosé. In his original compositions, Larry skillfully weaves guitar textures that showcase his virtuosity as a solo artist and ensemble player.

As an artist, he has released 9 solo records and won a San Diego Music Award for best pop jazz artist.

The Rollin7s feature lead guitarist Rollie Hruza, Steve Sisson on keyboard, drummer David Haberman and lead vocalist Madisyn Danforth. The group performed recently to a standing room only crowd at Luminous Brewhouse and will be recording a Rollin7s EP later this year.


