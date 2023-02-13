Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Katy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss: TOGETHER AT LAST Comes To Alberta Bair Theater This Week

Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss have each carved out careers in popular music with country chart hits spanning two decades.

Feb. 13, 2023  
Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss take the Alberta Bair Theater stage together in just under one week on Saturday, February 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss have each carved out careers in popular music with country chart hits spanning two decades. Suzy's "Outbound Plane," "Aces," and "Someday Soon" are among the many songs beloved by country music fans around the world, as are "Where've You Been?," "455 Rocket," and "Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses," from Kathy's deep well of material. Friends since their early days in Nashville, they had only found a few opportunities to collaborate musically, notably with "Teach Your Children," their Grammy-nominated track from 1994's "Red, Hot + Country" compilation. Sporting new material developed for the tour, armed with 2 careers worth of stories and more hits than they can fit...Kathy & Suzy are "Together At Last!"

This show is sponsored by Jane Wallace, Ortho Montana, and Cat Country 102.9.

Tickets, $52, $37 + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.




The Missoula Community Theatre Presents THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Next Month Photo
The Missoula Community Theatre Presents THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Next Month
The Missoula Community Theatre presents The Bridges of Madison County, March 9-19, 2023 at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Based on the 1992 novel by Robert James Waller and brought to the stage by the Tony Award Winning Duo of Marsha Norman (book) and Jason Robert Brown (music score and orchestrations), this musical will both inspire and pull at the heartstrings of anyone who has ever wondered “what if?” 
THE GREAT DUBOIS Comes to The WYO Next Month Photo
THE GREAT DUBOIS Comes to The WYO Next Month
The WYO welcomes The Great DuBois: Masters of Variety to the stage Tuesday March 7 at 6:30pm for a fast-paced, high-energy circus show for all ages! Showcasing incredible feats of juggling, hula hoops, unicycle, aerial, circus stunts, contortion, magic and audience interaction wrapped up in a blanket of comedy - this is the most unique 2-person circus show you will ever see!
Missoula Childrens Theatre Adds Performance of LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL, JR. Photo
Missoula Children's Theatre Adds Performance of LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL, JR.
Don’t miss the opportunity to “Bend and Snap” at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts!  Due to popular demand, the Missoula Children’s Theatre is adding an extra performance of Legally Blonde The Musical, Jr. this Friday, February 10th at 5PM.  
NKenge Joins Alpine Theatre Projects IN THE MOOD: an Evening of Big Band Swing Photo
N'Kenge Joins Alpine Theatre Project's IN THE MOOD: an Evening of Big Band Swing
Broadway and Opera star N'Kenge is in Whitefish rehearsing with Alpine Theatre Project on their first show of the year, In the Mood: an Evening of Big Band Swing. N'Kenge returns to Whitefish along with one of America's most electrifying tap dancers, DeWitt Fleming Jr, for a new version of last year's hit salute to nostalgic big band music.

share