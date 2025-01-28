International Guitar Night Returns to Alberta Bair

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Alberta Bair Theater will welcome International Guitar Night as they return to the ABT stage on Tuesday, February 18, at 7:30 PM. This 25th Anniversary North American Tour of International Guitar Night features Lulo Reinhardt, Alexandra Whittingham, Niwel Tsumbu, and Sönke Meinen.

Since its conception in Northern California in the late ‘90s, International Guitar Night has been at the forefront of showcasing the world’s most exceptional guitarists. Founded by Brian Gore, IGN has become a celebrated platform for both established virtuosos and rising stars, consistently providing audiences with an unparalleled musical experience.

Featured Artists:

Lulo Reinhardt, hailing from the renowned Reinhardt family, is a guitar virtuoso celebrated for his Latin Swing style deeply rooted in Sinti tradition. From his early years playing in bands with his father, brothers, and cousins and his own Latin Swing Project, Lulo's journey is an exploration of his Sinti identity and encounters with other cultures. With numerous albums, global collaborations, and documentaries of Sinti and Roma migration, Lulo continues to innovate.

Alexandra Whittingham, recognized by The Guardian as “a young 21st-century virtuoso,” combines phenomenal technique with a creative spirit that challenges convention. Her debut album, "My European Journey," topped charts by spotlighting lesser-known composers of the nineteenth century with her musical passion and virtuosity. With a massive online following and performances worldwide, Alexandra's star continues to rise with her debut in IGN.

Niwel Tsumbu, a Congolese-born guitarist and singer based in Ireland, writes sophisticated compositions that blend Latin and African rhythms with jazz and classical influences. He is known for his original style and his Grammy-winning collaborations with global icons like Rhiannon Giddens and the Silk Road Ensemble. His fluidity across genres solidifies his place a musical trailblazer, promising unforgettable performances in this upcoming U.S. tour with IGN.

Sönke Meinen has earned respect in the fingerstyle guitar world for solo guitar works that turn folk, classical, pop, and jazz influences into a diverse musical journey. From fiery guitar displays to soul-stirring ballads, Sönke's songs awaken the imagination to the infinite possibilities offer by acoustic guitar. Renowned for his versatility and world-class skill, Sönke promises an exceptional concert experience that delights audiences of all backgrounds.

Comments