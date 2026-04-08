Missoula Children's Theatre Requests Support For New Roof

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The Missoula Children's Theatre (MCT) is leaking water from the roof. If MCT does not have a functioning roof, the staff and programming are at risk, as are all the creative expression, products and training for activities that take place in Missoula and around the world. The MCT's home office – the former Central School, is a 92-year-old historical WPA building. Updates and theatre renovations were completed in 1998 with the opening of the theatre - nearly 30 years ago!

After significant rain or snow, water consistently leaks into the lobby and onto the stage. Replacing the roof now is critical to the safety of all who enter and enjoy the facility. The project includes asbestos mitigation and insulation replacement on the 1935 portion, and a new membrane on all portions of MCT's flat roof, which has a rubber-like membrane as its surface.

This safe and strengthened new roof will also allow MCT to install 100+ solar panels - a transformative investment in the theatre's sustainability efforts that will also reduce overhead energy costs. With electrical bills as high as $4,500 per month, solar panels will allow MCT to reallocate much of these overhead expenses back into the nonprofit's mission.

MCT began a partnership with Missoula County in 2024 to secure a federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to replace the leaking roof and install solar panels. In April 2025, the Montana Department of Commerce awarded $525,000 for the project to Missoula County, with MCT as the subrecipient. As a superb partner to MCT, Missoula County received $42,000 of that grant amount to act as the administrator. “MCT provides critical access to the performing arts, both here in Missoula and around the world. We're honored to partner with them as they plan for a safer, more sustainable facility,” said Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick. MCT and Missoula County procured OZ Architects to design the project and prepare a bid package.

The construction project bids were collected and opened in March 2026. MCT selected and is honored to partner with Jackson Construction for this project. While Jackson Construction's bid was the lowest bid received, MCT is facing a stark reality: the project costs and the grant amount differ by about $400,000. MCT has promising support to make up $300,000, but MCT is also asking for community donations to raise an additional $100,000.

To achieve this funding gap, MCT is seeking additional support during the Missoula Gives campaign, from April 19-May 9, concentrating on April 30 and May 1. Craig Langel, a generous donor and former MCT board member, offers to match all donations up to $50,000 if MCT can raise $50,000 by May 31. “MCT is a cornerstone of Missoula and of the Montana performing arts community,” said Langel. “As such, a safe, sustainable roof with solar panels is critical to their continued operations.” Langel hopes his matching challenge to Power MCT's Future will inspire other donors to contribute towards the remaining $50,000 that MCT needs to complete this roof replacement and solar installation project.

Help us Power MCT's Future towards a safer facility with lower energy costs that will allow us to reinvest those savings into our people and our mission. To learn more, visit www.MCTinc.org/roof.