Foreigner Is Coming To The Casper Events Center

Foreigner is coming to Casper Events Center on Monday, March 23rd, 2020. Tickets start at $45.00 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, October 25th at 10AM.

With ten multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, FOREIGNER is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million. Responsible for some of rock and roll's most enduring anthems including "Juke Box Hero," "Cold As Ice," "Hot Blooded," "Waiting For A Girl Like You," "Feels Like The First Time," "Urgent," "Head Games," "Say You Will," "Dirty White Boy," "Long, Long Way From Home" and the worldwide #1 hit, "I Want To Know What Love Is," FOREIGNER still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success. Streams of FOREIGNER's hits are approaching 10 million per week.



Founded in 1976, FOREIGNER's debut album produced the hits "Feels Like The First Time," "Cold As Ice" and "Long, Long Way From Home." The album Double Vision followed, as did a string of hits including "Urgent," "Juke Box Hero" and "Waiting For A Girl Like You." Those songs helped give FOREIGNER's next album, 4, its impressive run at #1 on the Billboard chart. At the zenith of 80's sound, FOREIGNER's fifth album, Agent Provocateur, gave the world the incredible #1 global hit," I Want To Know What Love Is." This musical milestone followed the record-breaking song "Waiting For A Girl Like You."



Their latest release is The Greatest Hits Of Foreigner Live In Concert. FOREIGNER is donating its worldwide #1 hit song, "I Want To Know What Love Is" to the Shriners Hospitals for Children for their 2019 advertising campaign. The band is also donating proceeds from sales of this album to the Shriners. This is a major release available at Walmart and retail outlets throughout the country and it is supported by a massive TV campaign by the Shriners.



Pepper Entertainment Established in July of 2006, Pepper (PE) is based in Sioux Falls, SD. As one of the fastest scaling, independent promotions company in the Midwest, PE, collectively, exceeds 25 years of experience spanning a broad scope of industry specialties, such as; Live Promotions, Corporate & Private Event Talent Buying, Club & Performing Art Center Programming & Media & Marketing Services.



Tickets can be purchased at www.SinclairTix.com, the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center, by phone at 800-442-2256 or at any statewide SinclairTix outlet.

