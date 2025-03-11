Dan Miller’s Cowboy Music Revue Comes to the WYO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center for a night of authentic cowboy music Friday, March 14, at 7 p.m. Dan Miller’s Cowboy Music Revue features Dan Miller, Hannah Miller and Wendy Corr of Cody, Wyoming.

Long before Dan Miller was hosting television shows like PBR Bull Riding, American Magazine and Due West, he was playing the showrooms of Nevada with The Dan Miller Band. While working on a dairy farm in Indiana he dreamed of movies, music and the entertainment industry. In pursuit of his dreams, Dan lived and worked in Los Angeles and Nashville before moving with his family to Cody. For the past 18 years, he has entertained more than 180,000 people from more than 65 countries with his “Dan Miller’s Cowboy Music Revue.”

Dan’s daughter, Hannah Miller, has performed onstage with her dad since she was 6 years old. She began playing the fiddle at the age of 9, and soon after added harmony vocals then mandolin to become a full-fledged member of the band.

Wendy Corr joined the band in 2008 as a bass player and harmony vocalist. Her musical background goes back to her college years as a musical theater major. Outside of her performances with the Cowboy Music Revue, she is a freelance journalist, music director at the First Presbyterian Church in Cody and works with clients as a certified holistic nutritionist.

Comments