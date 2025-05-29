Collective Arts Festival is Set For August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Bighorn Arts Collective announced the lineup of the second annual Collective Arts Festival at Whitney Commons in downtown Sheridan, Wyoming. From 12:30-6:30 p.m., the free, family-friendly festival will feature live music, hands-on arts activities, demonstrations, writing workshops, an artisan village and food trucks. Damn Tall Buildings, a Brooklyn-based trio that blends bluegrass, Americana and swing, has signed on as the headlining act.

“We are thrilled to bring this next stage of the Collective Arts Festival to our community,” said Kendra Heimbuck, Chair of the Bighorn Arts Collective and Executive Director of The Brinton Museum. “The festival is a true celebration of the arts. We have something for everyone, from lively performances to hands-on workshops to a storybook corner.”

The Bighorn Arts Collective is a nonprofit organization committed to enriching the arts and growing the creative economy in Sheridan County and across the region. Through meaningful collaboration with the community’s art entities and artists, the Collective seeks to ensure that the arts thrive and remain an integral part of our community's identity. The Collective Arts Festival is the annual community celebration of this mission.

For this year’s event on August 9, the schedule of performances on the main stage will be:

1 p.m. Crown Summer featuring Emmet Craft, James Craft and Kellen Medill

2 p.m. Sheridan County Youth Choir

3:45 p.m. Oliver Jr. & Dino Rock Musical, featuring local performers, with story interludes by Wyoming Poet Laureate Barbara Smith

5 p.m. Damn Tall Buildings

From 12:30-6:30 p.m., the Collective Arts Festival will also present an Artisan Village, featuring makers from across the region, and a rotating selection of workshops and demonstrations for all ages, including ceramics with Will Lopez of Sheridan; a writing workshop with Wyoming Poet Laureate Barbara Smith of Rock Springs; and storytelling with the musicians in Damn Tall Buildings, Max Capistrano (guitar and banjo), Sasha Dubyk (bass) and Avery Ballotta (fiddle), all of Brooklyn, New York. The Paint Post will host a paint-and-sip class (advance registration required), and there will be onsite food trucks.

Families will be invited to explore the interactive children’s activities in the designated Creation Station, as well as a Story Book Garden presented in partnership with Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library.

