Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Announces Lineup For 2020-21 Season

Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra has announced the lineup for its upcoming 2020-21 season. Dates and programs are subject to change.

The season is as follows:

Stunning Strings - October 17

Witty Wings and Boisterous Brass - November 14

Holiday Magic - December 12

Riveting Rhapsodies - January 23

Capricious Classics - February 27

Fantastic Finales - April 17

Hausmusik 1 - April 18

Hausmusik 2 - May 16

Raises of the Lost Ark in Concert - June 12

The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra (CSO) can trace its roots to the Cheyenne Little Symphony, which was organized in 1935 by Mr. Clyde G. and Mrs. Alice Ross, both prominent Cheyenne musicians. Twenty-five people belonged to the early orchestra that was conducted by Mr. Ross, a violinist, while Mrs. Ross played the piano. In 1951, Mrs. Ross organized the Cheyenne Civic Symphony and served as its first president. Mr. Eugene Adams served as conductor.

In July 1954, the Cheyenne Civic Symphony and the Cheyenne Community Chorus joined forces. During this period, several conductors, including local educator Rex Yocum, led the ensembles. The merger of the Symphony and Chorus lasted for nearly 30 years; the influence is still apparent in CSO's strong ties with local choral ensembles today.

By 1981, community support and demand for high-caliber entertainment created an opportunity for the organization to expand. Robert Carter Austin was hired as Music Director and helped to lead the initial transition from amateur to professional ensemble. Over the years, the baton has been passed to many internationally acclaimed Maestros including David Lockington, Mark Russell Smith, Stephen Alltop and finally our current Maestro William Intriligator.

