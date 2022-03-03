BROAD COMEDY Comes to the Emerson Center

Any of you been out on a first date after 2 years of being socially distanced? Yeah how did that go?? That's what we thought. We've got a sketch for that.

Broad Comedy - the snarky, sexy, feisty, and fearless comedy troupe -is here to save the world! ...or at least your sanity! Broad Comedy has been producing snarky, provocative and loveable all-women's comedy and musical-satire since 2001. Internationally touring and award-winning, with YouTube hits reaching in the millions, and an Off-Broadway run at SoHo Playhouse under their belts, $2,000,000 raised for Planned Parenthood and the ACLU, Broad Comedy is not to be missed.

With the Broads, nothing is sacred, except an unflinching look at America today. It's outrageous, it's community, it's a party on a stage. Voted as Bozeman Magazine's "Bozeman Choice" Best Comedy Group, Broad Comedy is a nationally-known and internationally-touring comedy show that presents their first-look sneak peek at the new material in Bozeman every year!

A full line-up of sketches and songs, guaranteed to leave your laugh-muscles hurting and your mother-in-law embarrassed. Featuring the New York City cast of Off-Broadway actresses, Danielle Cohn, Katie Goodman, Molly Kelleher, Tana Sirois, Aubrey Lace Taylor and Carlita Victoria.

If SNL and Full Frontal with Samantha Bee had a baby, and Trevor Noah was the manny, you might get something as irreverent and on-point as BROAD COMEDY. The Broads are famous for high-energy musical numbers, left-wing politics, women's issues, and R-rated shenanigans. Written and directed by cast member Katie Goodman and husband Soren Kisiel (you may have caught Soren's local satire in The Intermountain Opera's recent smash hit The Mikado), you can expect new songs, new parodies, and new sketches-the Broads that will have you rolling in the aisles.

To check out what you're getting yourself into, go to www.broadcomedy.com and check out the videos and reviews. Hailed as one of Bozeman's greatest assets by numerous media outlets both locally and nationally, this is a show you don't want to miss!

And men, don't let your women go without you! They have hundreds of male fans who come every time. For all 3 nights there are VIP reserved seats for purchase with no waiting line and reserved excellent seats. For more information: 406-522-7623, or www.broadcomedy.com/tickets.