Alpine Theatre Project Embarks on a New Act: Founders Pass the Baton After 20 Years

In 2004, the Alpine Theatre Project (ATP) set out on an ambitious journey to establish a resident, professional performing arts company in the Flathead Valley, featuring Broadway artists. Today, after two decades of unwavering dedication, 143 productions, 1,000 professional artists, 180,000 patrons, 3,000 students, and over $30 Million in generated economic impact, ATP announces a pivotal moment in its history. ATP's Founders Betsi Morrison & Luke Walrath are handing off leadership of the organization.

ATP's unique blend of world-class quality, coupled with its distance from major cultural hubs, has shaped its remarkable identity. The project's success has hinged on the creativity and agility of its staff, steady guidance from the Board, and steadfast support from the community.

Last year, facing the need for emergency fundraising to secure its future, ATP launched the "The Show Must Go On" campaign, rallying the community to its aid. The response was overwhelming, reinforcing the deep connection between ATP and its supporters.

Recognizing the necessity for a new strategic vision to guide ATP into the future, Founder and Artistic Director, Betsi Morrison, has made the courageous decision to pass the baton to Tracy McDowell as ATP’s new Artistic Director on August 7 of this year. This decision is rooted in the belief that fresh perspectives and innovative strategies are essential for the continued growth and success of ATP.

“This is the most profound decision I’ve ever made,” says Morrison. “ATP has been my life and passion for 20 years - especially working with the kids. But it’s time to make way for ATP’s next chapter, and I knew that I needed to make room for that to happen. I can’t wait to see Tracy shine.”

Tracy McDowell has been a performer with ATP since 2010, and has extensive performance experience NYC, across the country, and and the world, including two stints on Broadway. She is also a passionate teaching artist and has worked closely with ATP Kids as an instructor and assistant director to Betsi since moving to Whitefish full-time in 2020.

ATP is also excited to announce that Cynthia Benkelman has been hired as ATP’s new Executive Director to manage ATP's operations, fundraising, and finances, beginning May 13. Benkelman brings to ATP decades of nonprofit management and fundraising experience, and has also served as a board member and volunteer for organizations at the local, state, and national levels. She holds an MBA from the University of Colorado, and has strong connections to ATP. She and her family have attended ATP performances since 2005 and all three of her children were ATP students in ATP Kids.

Both Morrison and Co-Founder, Luke Walrath, will be retained to assist with the new leadership transition.

This transition marks ATP's evolution from a Founder-led project to an enduring institution that will outlast its originators. The passion and commitment to the arts, which guided ATP's Founders, will serve as a compass for the new leadership as they usher ATP into its next act. The organization is eager for the possibilities that lie ahead and is committed to keeping the community informed at every step of this exciting journey.

Community members can contact Board President, Elizabeth Bergeron, at elizabeth@atpwhitefish.org for more information.

