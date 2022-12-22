Alberta Bair Theater to Kick Off the New Year With GEORGIA ON MY MIND: CELEBRATING THE MUSIC OF RAY CHARLES

Alberta Bair Theater is starting the new year off right with two performances of Georgia On My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles. Saturday, December 31 at 8 p.m. (includes a New Year's Eve toast!), and Sunday, January 1 at 3 p.m. What better way to ring in the new year than with an amazing performance and a little bubbly!

Boasting iconic tunes from the catalogue of the genius himself, Georgia on my Mind makes each song a winning part of the tapestry that is Ray Charles music, celebrating it with an all-star cast of award-winning performers:

Take 6: The 10-time GRAMMY winning vocal sensation whose exciting performances defy categorization and have led to collaborations with Quincy Jones, Stevie Wonder, Queen Latifah, and the genius, Ray Charles.

Clint Holmes: The Las Vegas based vocal star has been selling out concert halls around the world. His exciting soulful stylings will bring magic to this enchanted evening.

Nnenna Freelon: The six-time GRAMMY nominee and DownBeat Vocalist of the Year adds her soulful vocal style to the Ray mix.

Tom Scott: 3-time Grammy Award winner and 14-time nominated saxophonist, composer, arranger, and producer.

How to Purchase Tickets

Dec. 31 cost $82, $72, $62 + non-refundable fees. Tickets Jan. 1 cost $67, $52, $37, $37 Student + non-refundable fees. Tickets are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.