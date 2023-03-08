Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ahn Trio & James Sewell Ballet To Take The Stage At Alberta Bair Theater In One Week!

The renowned James Sewell Ballet and beloved Ahn Trio come together to create an inspiring evening of live chamber music and contemporary dance.

Mar. 08, 2023  

Alberta Bair Theater will welcome Ahn Trio & James Sewell Ballet to the ABT stage on Tuesday, March 14, at 7:30 p.m.

The renowned James Sewell Ballet and beloved Ahn Trio come together to create an inspiring evening of live chamber music and contemporary dance. The dancers and musicians combine forces to blur the lines between the two art forms.

James Sewell Ballet was founded in New York City by James Sewell and Sally Rousse and brought to Minnesota in 1993. Combining their expertise, vision, and determination they formed a close-knit company of artists who challenge their physical limits as well as their notions about ballet.

The Ahn sisters - Lucia (piano), Angella (violin), and Maria (cello) - were born in Seoul, Korea, and educated at The Juilliard School in New York City. Shaped by the two cultures and extensive touring around the world the trio invigorates the chamber music genre with a welcome fresh energy and passion.

As part of the Founding Directors Outstanding Performances Series this show is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets, $42, $32, $22 Student + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.




