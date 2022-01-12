Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Lewis Youngren - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jessica Hughes - SHREK - Ashland Productions

Best Direction Of A Musical

Zach Miller - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions

Best Direction Of A Stream

Rob Sutherland - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions

Best Editing Of A Stream

Ryan Melling - OPERATION: IMMEGRATION - Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Carter Roeske - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions

Best Musical

SHREK - Ashland Productions

Best Performer In A Musical

Ryan Niedenthal - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Sarah Shervey - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions

Best Play

OPERATION: IMMIGRATION - Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

SHREK - Ashland Productions

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Adam Oster - MAMMA MIA - Ashland Productions

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nathan Aastuen - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

BACKYARD SONGBOOK - Raymond Berg Outdoors

Best Streaming Musical

TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions

Best Streaming Play

ENCHANTED MYSTERY: A DETECT THE STORY ADVENTURE - Stages Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Cody Olson - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kiko Laureano - COMPANY - Lakeshore Players

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions