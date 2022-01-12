Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards
SHREK at Ashland Productions Wins Best Musical!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Lewis Youngren - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jessica Hughes - SHREK - Ashland Productions
Best Direction Of A Musical
Zach Miller - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions
Best Direction Of A Stream
Rob Sutherland - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions
Best Editing Of A Stream
Ryan Melling - OPERATION: IMMEGRATION - Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Carter Roeske - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions
Best Musical
SHREK - Ashland Productions
Best Performer In A Musical
Ryan Niedenthal - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions
Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Sarah Shervey - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions
Best Play
OPERATION: IMMIGRATION - Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
SHREK - Ashland Productions
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Adam Oster - MAMMA MIA - Ashland Productions
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nathan Aastuen - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions
Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret
BACKYARD SONGBOOK - Raymond Berg Outdoors
Best Streaming Musical
TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions
Best Streaming Play
ENCHANTED MYSTERY: A DETECT THE STORY ADVENTURE - Stages Theatre Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Cody Olson - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Kiko Laureano - COMPANY - Lakeshore Players
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions