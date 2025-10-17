Video: THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE THE MUSICAL Opens At Children’s Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis has opened the U.S. premiere of The Enormous Crocodile The Musical, the acclaimed production from The Roald Dahl Story Company, now running through November 23, 2025, on the Cargill Stage. Watch video highlights from the production.

The musical—based on Roald Dahl’s snappy book—features music by Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab, a book and lyrics by Suhayla El-Bushra, and additional music and lyrics by Tom Brady. Directed and developed by Emily Lim, the production includes puppets by co-director and puppetry designer Toby Olié, with set and costume design by Fly Davis and puppetry co-design and supervision by Daisy Beattie.

Audiences can expect the familiar jungle mischief of Dahl’s story, as the greedy Crocodile plots to make a meal of unsuspecting children before being outwitted by the other animals. The musical uses inventive puppetry, movement, and original music to bring the classic tale to the stage for a new generation.

The cast features Taya Ming as The Enormous Crocodile, Ryan Crellin-Simpson as Humpy Rumpy the Hippopotamus, Nia Stephen as Trunky the Elephant (and alternate Crocodile), Siobhan Athwal as Muggle-Wump the Monkey, and Alison Arnopp as Roly Poly Bird, among others.

The Enormous Crocodile The Musical runs through November 23, 2025. Tickets are available at childrenstheatre.org/crocodile.