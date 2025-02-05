Video: SCHOOL PICTURES Opens at Theatre Latte Da

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



School Pictures begins performances on February 5 at Theatre Latte Da. Performances will run through March 2. Check out all new footage in the video here!

The production is written and performed by Milo Cramer, and directed by Morgan Green.

This play is told in musical snapshots of individual teenagers. Solo writer-performer Milo Cramer, a former tutor, offers charming and keen observations of ten New York City students fighting to get into competitive schools. At its heart are questions about what’s really worth knowing and worth sacrificing in a system in which success seems so arbitrarily distributed.

School Pictures runs 75 minutes with no intermission.

