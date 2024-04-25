Video: Behind the scenes of BLENDED 和 (HARMONY): THE KIM LOO SISTERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Go inside rehearsals and meet the cast of the world premiere musical, BLENDED 和 (HARMONY): THE KIM LOO SISTERS! Besides a behind-the-scenes peek at choreography rehearsal, we chatted with librettist Jessica Huang, composer Jacinth Greywoode, and Mu artistic director/production director Lily Tung Crystal.

BLENDED 和 (HARMONY) runs May 4-26 and tells the true story of the Kim Loo Sisters, four Chinese Polish American sisters who grew up in Minneapolis and went onto Broadway, Hollywood, and overseas during the Swing Era. Created by Jessica Huang and Jacinth Greywoode, the production is directed by Lily Tung Crystal, choreographed by Rush Benson, and inspired by Leslie Li's "Just Us Girls" and "The Kim Loo Sisters." It is a co-production by History Theatre and Theater Mu.

THEATER MU (pronounced MOO) is the largest Asian American theater company in the Midwest. Founded in 1992, Mu’s continuing goal to celebrate and empower the Asian American community through theater is achieved through mainstage productions, emerging artist support, and educational and outreach programs. Theater Mu was named a Regional Cultural Treasure by the McKnight and Ford foundations through a national initiative that honors organizations that have made a significant impact on our cultural landscape over decades. Mu is a member of the Consortium of Asian American Theaters & Artists as well as a member of the Twin Cities Theatres of Color Coalition, proudly standing alongside New Native Theatre, Pangea World Theater, Penumbra Theatre, and Teatro Del Pueblo.