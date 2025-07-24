 tracking pixel
Vangeline Theater/New York Butoh Institute to Present THE SLOWEST WAVE at New City Center

The performance will take place on Saturday, August 16, 2025 at 6:30 p.m.

By: Jul. 24, 2025
Vangeline Theater/New York Butoh Institute to Present THE SLOWEST WAVE at New City Center Image
Vangeline Theater and New York Butoh Institute will present The Slowest Wave on Saturday, August 16, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. at New City Center. Tickets are $20.

The Slowest Wave is a solo Butoh work choreographed and performed by Vangeline, with an original score by Ray Sweeten. This repertory work highlights Vangeline's sculptural approach to Butoh, where stillness shapes the body into a living landscape. Her choreography resists softness, instead creating unexpected angular forms-triangles, arches, cranes-that transform the female body into architecture and living landscape. An award-winning project combining butoh and neuroscience supported by a 2022 National Endowment for the Arts Dance Award, The Slowest Wave explores the thematic of waves as a symbol of femininity and female sensuality.

The choreography was uniquely informed by the protocol established for a scientific pilot study researching the impact of butoh on brain activity. For the groundbreaking art-science study, dancers' brain activity was recorded at the University of Houston, Texas. Results were then disseminated in scientific journals.




