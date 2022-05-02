VIDEO: First Look at the Newly Updated DIARY OF A WIMPY KID THE MUSICAL at Children's Theatre Company

Children's Theatre Company is presenting Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical, the smash hit production based on The New York Times best-selling Diary of a Wimpy Kid book series and media franchise.

The popular series by author/illustrator, Jeff Kinney, is the recipient of six Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards and is published in 66 languages throughout the globe. The books have also been brought to the silver screen five times, including the latest film released on Disney+ in 2021. Director Jenn Thompson (multiple Drama Desk and Lortel nominations, upcoming national tour of Annie) helms an updated version with some new songs and scenes by playwright Kevin Del Aguila (Off-Broadway: Altar Boyz, Emmy-winning writer, television's Peg + Cat, musical book writer for the musical version of Madagascar and Dog Man: The Musical) and composer/lyricist team, Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler (Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theatre, The Secret of My Success (NBC/Universal)), with choreography by Patricia Wilcox (Broadway's Motown the Musical, A Night with Janis Joplin and more). Music supervision and direction is by Amanda Morton (Goodspeed, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical first national tour), scenic design is by Scott Davis (Ride the Cyclone (MCC), Disney on Ice, Othello: The Remix (The Westside Theater), costume design by Kara Harmon (Cullud Wattah (Public Theater); Hometown to the World (Santa Fe Opera)), lighting design by Philip S. Rosenberg (Broadway's Mrs. Doubtfire, Pretty Woman, and more), projection design by Edward T. Morris (Goodspeed, Roundabout), and sound design by Sten Severson (Tony®-nominated HAIR (Broadway, West End, National Tour)). The musical is produced by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical and Kevin McCollum (producer for RENT, Avenue Q, In the Heights, Mrs. Doubtfire, Six, Motown: The Musical, and many more).

The cast bringing the famous characters to life on stage include Patrick Scott McDermott (Les Miseìrables (National Tour); Kinky Boots (Paramount Theatre)) and Huxley Westemeier (Broadway's first national tour of School of Rock, August Rush the Musical) as Greg Heffley, Kamryn Henderson (A Christmas Story (Music Theatre Kansas City)) as Rowley Jefferson, CTC Company Members Autumn Ness as Mom and Reed Sigmund as Dad, Harry Lawler as Rodrick Heffley, Brielle Freeburg and Sullivan "Sully" Sigmund as Manny, Anja Arora as Patty Farrell, Indra Khariwala as Chirag Gupta, Sam Mandell as Fregley, Andrej Humiston as Joshie, Dean Holt as Mr. Underwood/Bill Walters, and Rue Norman as Mrs. Clayton. The middle-school-mayhem ensemble includes Sam Rosewarne, Matthew Woody, Tic Treitler, KateMarie Andrews, Drew Elo, Ella Freeburg, Mabel Weismann, Jaya Bird, and Mason Yang. The full cast and understudy listing is below along with their bios.

Middle school, ugh. It's the worst. But Greg is determined NOT to be at the bottom of the popularity chart. He'll leave that to his weird neighbor, Fregley. Or maybe Greg's best friend, Rowley Jefferson. But it's not going to be Greg... no way.

See Jeff Kinney's popular character take center stage as Greg's cartoon diary becomes a hilarious and heartfelt musical. Will Greg's plans lead him to sacrifice his one true friend? Can anyone avoid the dreaded Cheese Touch? Grab a hall pass and don't be late for an adventure familiar to anyone who actually survived middle school!

Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical runs April 22 through June 18, 2022 on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. Tickets can be purchased at childrenstheatre.org/wimpy or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices range from $15-$78. Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical is proudly sponsored by Delta with additional support from Treat & Company.