Tickets For Nick Mason's SAUCERFUL OF SECRETS Go On Sale Friday

Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets: The Echoes Tour will tour in 28 major cities across the U.S. and Canada including a stop in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 at 8 p.m. at the historic State Theatre (805 Hennepin Ave. Minneapolis). Additional cities include Philadelphia, Chicago, New York and Los Angeles with added dates in Columbus, Detroit, Buffalo, Indianapolis, Tulsa, Austin and Santa Barbara.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. to the general public at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

The Echoes Tour, previously set for January/February 2022, was postponed out of an abundance of caution due to surges of Coronavirus cases. "We are really looking forward to returning to North America and we're happy to be able to now announce these new dates for later this year," says Nick Mason. "We wanted to make sure to come back when it's safe for our fans, the band, and our crew."

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets is Pink Floyd co-founder and drummer Nick Mason, Spandau Ballet guitarist Gary Kemp, longtime Pink Floyd touring bassist Guy Pratt, guitarist Lee Harris, and keyboardist Dom Beken. Having played to rave reviews throughout their debut North American tour in 2019, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience Pink Floyd's celebrated and significant early body of work.

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets The Echoes Tour 2022 is promoted by EMC Presents by arrangement with Solo and Tony Smith Personal Management.