Theater Latte Da To Present Sondheim And Lapine's Tony Award-Winning PASSION

Theater Latté Da has announced that single tickets are now on sale for PASSION, the rarely produced, Tony Award-winning Best Musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine, based on the film Passione d'Amore directed by Ettore Scola.

The production is directed by Latté Da Artistic Director Justin Lucero, with Music Direction by Jason Hansen (Merrily We Roll Along, Fun Home, Stones in His Pockets) and Movement Direction by Emily Michaels King (Falsettos). Lucero directs a cast including Isa Condo-Olvera (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella) and Bradley Greenwald (Johnny Skeeky; or, The Remedy for Everything, Christmas at the Local, C.), with complete casting to be announced soon.

“Announcing PASSION to conclude our mainstage season is a momentous occasion, marking our return to the canon of Stephen Sondheim's genius work,” says Lucero. “This stunning and rarely produced masterwork showcases a dramatic journey of love, desire, and obsession that will leave a profound impact on our audience.”

Set in 1860s Italy, a gripping, fiery love triangle ignites when a dashing army captain is transferred to a remote military outpost. Giorgio, already in a passionate, clandestine affair with Clara back home, enters the sights and heart of Fosca, a fragile woman who turns out to be capable of adoration and desire unlike anything he has ever known. This Best Musical Tony winner, one of Sondheim's most unforgettable, is an exultantly dramatic journey of love, desire, and obsession.

Last seen in the Twin Cities in a 2004 production from the Minnesota Opera, PASSION marks Theater Latté Da's mainstage 99th production, and a return to its signature staging of the work of Stephen Sondheim. Past Sondheim pieces produced by Latté Da include Merrily We Roll Along (2022), A Little Night Music (2019), Assassins (2018), Gypsy (2016 and 2006), Sweeney Todd (2015), Into the Woods (2015), Company (2012) and Sunday in the Park with George (2003).

PASSION is among three collaborations between Sondheim and librettist James Lapine, which also include Into the Woods and Sunday in the Park with George. The show premiered on Broadway in May 1994, receiving 10 Tony Award nominations and winning four including Best Musical, Original Score and Book.

The creative team for PASSION includes Justin Lucero (director), Jason Hansen (music direction and orchestrations), Emily Michaels King (movement direction), Paul Whitaker (scenic and lighting designer), Amber Brown (Costume Designer), Peter Morrow (sound designer), Madelaine Foster (properties designer), and Emma Gustafson (wig, makeup and hair designer). Shelby Reddig is the Production Stage Manager, and Joelle Coutu is the Assistant Stage Manager.

PASSION begins performances on June 4, 2025 and will run through July 13, 2025 at Theater Latté Da's home at the historic Ritz Theater in the Northeast Minneapolis Arts District. Opening night is Saturday, June 7, 2025. Single tickets start at $36 plus fees ranging from $5.50 to $6.75. Group, student and other discounts are also available.

Tickets are on sale now through the box office at 612-339-3003 or online at latteda.org. In-person box office hours are Tuesday to Friday from 12-5:00 PM and Saturday from 12-5:00 PM when in performance. Post-show discussions, ASL/AD, Open Caption, and masks-required performances are available on select dates. Braille and large print programs, assistive listening devices, and high-capacity bariatric chairs are available at every performance.

PASSION follows the critically acclaimed Twin Cities premiere of FUN HOME, currently running through May 4, 2025. Earlier season events included RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA, which closed January 11, 2025 as the second best-selling production in Theater Latté Da's 27-year history; writer-performer Milo Cramer's Obie Award-winning solo show SCHOOL PICTURES; and the midwest premiere of the hilariously macabre SCOTLAND, PA, with book by Michael Mitnick and music and lyrics by Adam Gwon. The season will conclude with the 2025 NEXT Festival of New Musicals in July and August.

