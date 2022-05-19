The Ordway Center For The Performing Arts Announces Return Of Sally Awards; Calls For Nominations

The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts today announced it is accepting nominations for its 28th Sally Awards, which honor Minnesotans' commitment to the arts and arts education. This year will mark the return of these prestigious awards, which were paused in 2020 and 2021.

"Art has the power to inspire, heal and bring us together, especially during difficult times that we continue to face," said Ordway President and CEO Chris Harrington. "Over the past two years, artists, educators and leaders have been here to listen, engage, challenge us and lift us up through their work and commitment to this vibrant community. The Sally Awards are the Ordway's way to recognize incredible arts visionaries throughout Minnesota."

Started in 1992, the Sally Awards recognize and celebrate the contributions and accomplishments of artists, arts educators, volunteers, philanthropists, leaders and nonprofits from across Minnesota. Its roots trace back to the "First Trust Award" presented in 1986 to Sally Ordway Irvine, whose initiative, vision and commitment inspired the creation of the Ordway.

"My mother believed that a wide range of performing arts should be accessible to everyone - it's what drove her to help create the Ordway," said Jill Irvine Crow, daughter of Sally Ordway Irvine. "I am thrilled that her spirit continues to live on through the Ordway's Sally Awards, which recognizes leaders from all different artistic disciplines that bring the arts to children and adults across Minnesota."

The Ordway will accept nominations for this year's awards through July 1. A selection committee will review nominations this summer, with winners announced in the fall. The 2022 Sally Awards ceremony will be held Monday, Nov. 7, at the Ordway. The evening event will be free and open to the public. Winners will receive $1,000 as a part of the award.

"I've experienced the Sally Awards from many perspectives - as a recipient, selection committee member and now as a leader of the program," said Maia Maiden, director of arts learning and community engagement at the Ordway. "What makes this program special is that it celebrates so many worthy artistic voices that enrich our state - whether they are teachers, activists, actors or administrators."

Nominations can be submitted in five distinct categories:

Arts Access

Recognizes extraordinary efforts to engage a broader and more diverse audience in the arts, or to deepen the involvement that Minnesota citizens have with the arts.

Arts Learning

Recognizes an individual, organization or particular project that had a significant impact on education or mentoring in the arts and contributed to increasing knowledge about the arts throughout the community.

Commitment

Recognizes lifetime achievement, contribution and leadership in the arts and/or culture.

Initiative

Recognizes bold new steps and strategic leadership undertaken by an individual or organization in creating never-before-seen projects or artistic programs that will have a significant impact on strengthening Minnesota's artistic/cultural community.

Social Impact

Recognizes admirable efforts in using the arts to raise awareness on relevant social issues affecting the community, challenge social norms and encourage progressive social change.

More information about the Sally Awards and the nomination process is available at Ordway.org/About/Sally-Awards.