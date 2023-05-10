The Ordway Announces a Spectacular Broadway Lineup for 2023-2024

Shows include Come From Away, Peter Pan, Hairspray, ON YOUR FEET!, and SIX

The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts today announced its 2023-2024 season lineup, which includes five spectacular musicals. The Broadway @ the Ordway shows will include Come From Away, Peter Pan, Hairspray, ON YOUR FEET!, and SIX.

The Broadway @ the Ordway series will kick off this fall with a hit musical based on a remarkable true story, Come From Away, followed by the all-new production of Peter Pan, premiering in downtown for the holiday season before making stops in 40 other cities across the country. In 2024, the Ordway will present a new touring production of the comedy phenomenon Hairspray, concluding the subscription series with ON YOUR FEET!, which tells the story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Back by popular demand, SIX is returning to the Ordway for two weeks in July of 2024 after a successful standing-room-only run in 2022.

Broadway @ the Ordway 2023-2024

Broadway season subscriptions start at $159 and are on sale now. Individual show tickets will go on sale later this summer. For groups of 10 people or more, please call 651.282.3111 or send an email to groups@ordway.org to reserve tickets. Shows included in the subscription package are:

COME FROM AWAY
Oct. 6-15, 2023

Broadway's Come From Away takes audiences into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers after the 9/11 attacks and a small town in Newfoundland, Canada that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. This breathtaking musical is written by Tony® nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein and helmed by Tony Award®-winning best director, Christopher Ashley.

PETER PAN
Dec. 6-31, 2023

This high-flying musical has been delighting audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new production directed by Emmy Award-winner Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill) with additional book by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse (The Thanksgiving Play, What Would Crazy Horse Do?).

The adventure begins when Peter Pan and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of pixie dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features timeless songs including "I'm Flying," "I Gotta Crow," "I Won't Grow Up," and "Neverland."

HAIRSPRAY
March 12-17, 2024

Hairspray, Broadway's Tony Award®-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. The musical features hit songs including "Welcome to the '60s," "Good Morning Baltimore" and "You Can't Stop the Beat." This all-new touring production reunites Broadway's award-winning creative team led by director Jack O'Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring Hairspray to a new generation of theater audiences.

ON YOUR FEET!
April 5-7, 2024

ON YOUR FEET! is the exhilarating original musical about heart, heritage, and two people who believed in their talent - and each other - to become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan. ON YOUR FEET! features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get On Your Feet," "Don't Want To Lose You Now," "1-2-3," and "Coming Out of the Dark." Prepare to be on your feet from start to finish!

Plus, as a special deal, subscribers can add single tickets to SIX. It is the only way to get tickets before they go on sale to the public this summer.

SIX
July 16-28, 2024

History is about to get over-throne... again! SIX, the new musical, is the crowning glory of Broadway and the global sensation everyone's losing their head over. The SIX wives of Henry the VIII are the Tudor Queens who reclaimed their crowns as pop icons in the Ordway's triumphant sold-out pre-Broadway production in 2022. Vogue magazine raved that SIX is "a riotous explosion of wit that speaks strongly and vibrantly to today." The Washington Post says SIX is "exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for! The Broadway season got supercharged!"

Special thanks to Broadway @ the Ordway Series sponsor Bremer Bank and to the Minnesota State Arts Board for their major support of the Ordway. Come From Away is presented by Travelers. Peter Pan is presented by Spire Credit Union.

https://youtu.be/pPFofPN94mg



