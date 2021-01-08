The Duluth Playhouse Presents Virtual Staged Reading of THE MOUNTAINTOP

To honor and celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in the new year, The Duluth Playhouse will present a virtual staged reading of The Mountaintop, written by Katori Hall from January 15-18, 2021.

In this virtual staged reading, audiences will get a front-row seat to witness an exhausted Dr. King on the evening of April 3, 1968 as he retires to his room at the Lorraine Hotel in Memphis after making his memorable 'I've Been to the Mountaintop' speech. While a storm rages outside, Dr. King is visited by an enigmatic maid, Camae, who can unveil the humanity and vulnerability of America's larger-than-life icon.

The Mountaintop received its world premiere in London at Theatre 503 before transferring to Trafalgar Studios in the West End, where it won the 2010 Olivier Award for Best New Play. The 2011 Broadway production starred Samuel L. Jackson and Angela Bassett.

"The Playhouse is proud to be producing a virtual staged reading of Katori Hall's brilliant and deeply powerful play, The Mountaintop," said Phillip Fazio, the new artistic director of the NorShor Theatre. "Hall is one of our country's most exciting new playwrights and we are thrilled to bring her work to Duluth."

Appearing as Dr. King is Gabriel Mayfield (recently seen in the virtual holiday show, Songs of the Season) and Daysha Ramsey is Camae (previously seen in Smokey Joe's Café and Grease). Diona Johnson is tackling the dramaturgy of the production and Phillip Fazio is taking on the production's staging.

"While The Mountaintop first premiered on stage over a decade ago, Katori Hall's poignant examination of the life and legacy of Dr. King is timelier than ever," said Fazio. "After watching this production, we hope our audiences will discover something new about this great American and recognize his lasting impact on our world today."

The Mountaintop premieres on January 15, 2021 at 7:00pm CST and will stream on ShowTix4U through January 18, 2021. Tickets are $10 per household and once a ticket is purchased, the patron will have 48-hours to watch the performance on-demand from the comfort of their own home. An educational study guide will also be available by request for classrooms and other educational groups who are interested in a deeper learning experience with our virtual production.

For more information on this special Martin Luther King Jr. Day performance, visit www.duluthplayhouse.org/main-stage.