TOOTSIE At The Orpheum Theatre On Sale Friday, February 24

Featuring a hilarious Tony-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek.

Feb. 22, 2023  

Hennepin Theatre Trust announced today that Tootsie, the hilarious Tony Award-winning musical, is coming to the Minneapolis for a limited one-week engagement Tuesday, June 20 to Sunday, June 25, 2023 at the historic Orpheum Theatre (910 Hennepin Ave.) as part of the 2022-2023 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season.

Tickets for TOOTSIE go on sale at HennepinTheatreTrust.org Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. For information and reservations for groups of 10 or more, please click to minneapolis.broadway.com/groups.

Show dates are Tuesday, June 20 to Sunday, June 25, 2023 at the historic Orpheum Theatre. Performance times are Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $40. All pricing includes a Building Restoration Fee of $5.00.

Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice.

This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek.

The creative team for Tootsie includes director Dave Solomon (Broadway associate director), Broadway choreography by Denis Jones, associate choreographer Chip Abbott. The design team for Tootsie includes original scenic designer David Rockwell, tour scenic designer Christine Peters, costume designer William Ivey Long, associate costume designer Christopher Vergara, lighting designer Donald Holder, associate lighting designers Vivien Leone & Coby Chasman-Beck and assistant lighting designer Colleen Doherty, sound designer Brian Ronan, associate sound designer Cody Spencer, hair and wig design by Paul Huntley, assistant hair and wig designer Loryn Pretorius. make-up design by Angelina Avallone. Casting is by Binder Casting, Chad Murnane CSA. Supervising Music Supervisor Andrea Grody, Music Supervision by Dean Sharenow, vocal & incidental arrangements by Andrea Grody, dance arrangements by David Chase, orchestrations by Simon Hale, and music coordination by Talitha Fehr.

Tootsie is based on the story by Don McGuire and Larry Gelbart and the Columbia Pictures Motion Picture produced by Punch Productions and starring Dustin Hoffman. This production of Tootsie was licensed by Music Theatre International. The National Tour of Tootsie is produced and managed by Troika Entertainment.




