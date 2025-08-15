THE BOOK OF WILL to be Presented at Theatre Pro Rata in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Pro Rata's production of The Book of Will brings to the stage a witty, fast-paced and moving play about the friends and fellow actors who fought to preserve William Shakespeare's words after his death.

Set in 1619 but bursting with contemporary energy, this story celebrates the people behind the page—the ones who loved the Bard enough to risk everything for his legacy. With rich characters, sharp dialogue, and a heartfelt message about the importance of art and memory, this production offers a vibrant theatrical experience for Shakespeare lovers and newcomers alike.

The production will be directed by Carin Bratlie Wethern. Performances will begin on Friday, Sept 26 at 7:30 p.m., and close on Saturday, Oct 11 at 7:30 p.m.

The cast features Sean Dillon as Henry Condell; Andrew Troth* as John Heminges; Jeremy Motz as Richard Burbage, William Jaggard, and Horatio; Ankita Ashrit as Elizabeth Condell, Emilia Bassano Lanier, Fruit Seller, and Marcellus; Christy Johnson as Rebecca Heminges and Anne Hathaway Shakespeare; Alex Hagen as Ralph Crane, Barman, Compositor, and Francisco; Nissa Nordland* as Alice Heminges and Susannah Shakespeare; Carter Graham as Ed Knight and Isaac Jaggard; Sandesh Sukhram as Marcus, Boy Hamlet, Crier, and Bernardo; and Kjer Whiting as Ben Johnson, Barman 2, and Sir Edward Dering. *Indicates a member of the Theatre Pro Rata company.