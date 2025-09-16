Stages Theatre Company to Join Nationwide Reading of ENOUGH! Plays to End Gun Violence

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stages Theatre Company, in partnership with Washburn Center for Children, will participate in the 2025 Nationwide Reading of ENOUGH! Plays to End Gun Violence on Monday, October 6 at 6:30 PM at the Hopkins Center for the Arts. Admission is free.

The nationwide initiative brings together more than 31 communities across the country to stage readings of six winning short plays written by teens. Each play confronts the urgent issue of gun violence through a unique lens, amplifying youth voices and sparking dialogue for change. ENOUGH! is recommended for ages 14+.

“ENOUGH! is about more than just theatre – it’s about empowering young people to speak out, be heard, and inspire change,” said Michael Cotey, creator of ENOUGH! and Joaquin Oliver Artistic Producer. “These plays cut to the heart of what it means to grow up in America today and remind us that youth voices are essential in driving change.”

This year’s program received 127 submissions from teens nationwide. A distinguished panel – including New York Times-bestselling author Jason Reynolds, former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, and nationally recognized playwrights – selected six bold works exploring the many dimensions of gun violence, from schools to families to communities.

“Gun violence is not a distant problem – it exists across the United States and here at home in Minnesota,” said Sandy Boren-Barrett, Stages Theatre Company’s Artistic Director. “We’re honored to present the work of teens who have been affected by gun violence. They are passionate, creative, inspiring young people who have turned to theatre to tell the world how gun violence is affecting them every day. By bringing ENOUGH! to Hopkins, we’re creating a space for truth, for action, and for healing – so that together, we can be the CHANGE our community needs.”

The plays address sensitive themes including school shootings, officer-involved shootings, suicide, and domestic violence. While not graphically depicted, these topics may be difficult for audiences. Recommended for ages 14+.

Washburn Center for Children will provide therapists and licensed counselors as resources for rehearsals and performances. Stages Theatre will also offer a quiet space for reflection during and after the event.

About ENOUGH! Plays to End Gun Violence

ENOUGH! empowers teens to confront gun violence by writing new 10-minute plays that spark conversation and inspire action in communities nationwide. Each fall, organizations across the country stage readings of six selected works, amplifying teen voices and connecting audiences to local solutions. Learn more at enoughplays.com.

About Stages Theatre Company

Founded in 1984, Stages Theatre Company has grown to become one of the largest professional theatres for young audiences in the nation. Through productions, education programs, and outreach, Stages annually serves more than 150,000 young people and their families with stories that engage, empower, and inspire. Visit stagestheatre.org for more information.