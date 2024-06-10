Spotlight: COME FROM AWAY at Ordway Music Theater

Come From Away lands at the Ordway in downtown Saint Paul June 7!

By: Jun. 10, 2024
Spotlight: COME FROM AWAY at Ordway Music Theater
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Broadway at the Ordway
Come From Away - true story. hit musical.

June 7-16
Tickets are flying away - secure your seats today!

LATEST NEWS

Spotlight: COME FROM AWAY at Ordway Music Theater
Review: WE'LL ALL BE HERE FOREVER TOUR 2024 - NOAH KAHAN at Xcel Energy Center
Review: ROBERT PLANT & ALISON KRAUSS: CAN'T LET GO TOUR 2024 at Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Interview: Kathleen Cameron of COME FROM AWAY at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts

Broadway’s Come From Away is a Best Musical winner all across North America! This New York Times Critics’ Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos