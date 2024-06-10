Spotlight: COME FROM AWAY at Ordway Music Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway at the Ordway

Come From Away - true story. hit musical.



June 7-16

Tickets are flying away - secure your seats today!

Broadway’s Come From Away is a Best Musical winner all across North America! This New York Times Critics’ Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Comments