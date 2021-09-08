Single Tickets Now On Sale For Children's Theatre Company's 2021 â€“ 2022 Season

Children's Theatre Company announced today that single tickets are now available for its live, in-person 2021 - 2022 Season, which includes five inspiring productions that will enthrall and delight audiences of all ages. As the nation's leading theatre dedicated to developing new works for multigenerational audiences, the season includes two world premieres by celebrated playwrights Lloyd Suh (The Chinese Lady, The Wong Kids and the Secret of the Space Chupacabra GO!) and Cheryl L. West (Last Stop on Market Street, Jar the Floor) as well as the American premiere by Ethiopia's internationally acclaimed Circus Abyssinia of their newest show. This season marks Peter C. Brosius' 25th Anniversary as CTC's Artistic Director.

"We are thrilled to bring you a season that will inspire you, that will delight you, that will take your breath away, and start extraordinary conversations," states Artistic Director Peter C. Brosius. "Our season is filled with journeys-of discovery, of bravery, of growth and change. We hope these shows unleash curiosity, open your hearts, and fill you with joy. We can't wait to share them all with you. We have been waiting for this moment and so look forward to seeing you all soon."

The 2021 - 2022 Season begins with Annie, the spirited musical about a mischievous and feisty orphan who unlocks hearts and changes lives through kindness, love, and spirit. Directed by Peter Rothstein, Annie runs November 7, 2021 through January 9, 2022. The winner of seven Tony Awards, this show is one of the world's best-loved musicals. It is an inspiring story that reminds audiences that hope is always possible, there is always "Tomorrow." Annie is proudly sponsored by Polaris.

"Annie is, without question, one of the truly great American musicals," states Director Peter Rothstein. "It is set in the Great Depression and the young hero of the story offers a profound voice of hope, determination, and optimism. The musical is also a celebration of non-traditional and chosen families. I hope audiences young and old are captivated by her spunk, her charm, and her wisdom."

Beginning the new year is Bina's Six Apples, a world premiere, commissioned and developed by CTC, written by Lloyd Suh and directed by Eric Ting, running January 9 through February 13, 2022. Join Bina on an adventure that ranges from the heartbreaking to the humorous. Encountering new challenges and surprises at every turn, Bina is forced to rely upon her apples and their meaningful legacy as she begins to discover the power of her own resilience. This is a co-production with the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta and will transfer there March 11-27, 2022.

"It's such a thrill to be returning to CTC, after premiering The Wong Kids there in 2013," reflects Playwright Lloyd Suh. "Bina's Six Apples is rooted in family lore. It is inspired by my parents, in what they experienced as children during the Korean War, but it is equally inspired by my kids - not just in the remarkable differences in how they're growing up, but in the similarities, too. My greatest ambition for the play is that it speaks to both generations: their emotions, their imaginations, their sense of discovery and journey towards empathy. The play was written for young audiences, of course - but also for their parents and grandparents."

World-famous Circus Abyssinia is back by popular demand with a brand-new, breathtaking show for all ages! Circus Abyssinia: Tulu runs January 18 through February 13, 2022 and is inspired by Ethiopian runner Derartu Tulu, the first Black African woman to win Olympic gold. This celebration of athleticism features dazzling feats of speed and flight, with astonishing spectacles of high-flying acrobatics, hand balancing, and juggling (sometimes with fire!) backed by the beat of Ethiopian music. Don't miss the company that the Star Tribune raves "its feats of daring and dexterity are ooh-some and aah-some."

"We're seriously over the moon to be coming back to Children's Theatre Company," state the creators, Bibi Tesfamariam and Bichu Shimellis. "With our new show, Tulu, we'll be pulling out all the stops to celebrate the story of Ethiopian icon and Olympic legend, Derartu Tulu, the first African woman to win Olympic gold. We can't wait to perform with the wonderful audiences of Minneapolis again!"

CTC has commissioned the world premiere of Something Happened in Our Town running February 27 through March 27, 2022 written by playwright, Cheryl L. West and directed by Timothy Douglas. The play is based on the book written by a multiracial team of child psychologists, Marianne Celano, PhD, ABPP, Marietta Collins, PhD, and Ann Hazzard, PhD ABPP and is published by Magination Press, an imprint of the American Psychological Association. Two young friends-Emma, who is White and Josh, who is Black-have questions when a police shooting occurs in their town. Experience what can happen when perceptions are challenged, awareness grows, and the two young friends discover how to bridge their differences and become positive agents of change in their own school. Something Happened in Our Town is proudly supported by Wells Fargo and Thomson Reuters.

Playwright Cheryl L. West states, "In a time of reckoning in our country, this work is a call to action, to facilitate the much-needed discussion about inclusion, compassion, and what it really means to be peace makers in our homes, schools, and communities. Hopefully, this story will move us one step closer to healing our racial divide."

The season concludes with the triumphant return of Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical running April 22 through June 18, 2022, with the composer/lyricist team of Minnetonka-native Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler and directed by five-time Drama Desk-nominated, Jenn Thompson with choreography by Patricia Wilcox (Broadway's Motown the Musical) and music supervision by Amanda Morton (national tour of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical). Kevin Del Aguila, famous for his TV series, Peg+Cat serves as the librettist. The beloved book series by Jeff Kinney hits the stage in musical fashion with Greg Heffley, Rowley, Fregley, Manny, and of course, Rodrick joining in the mayhem. A ridiculous amount of fun for anyone who has survived middle school, inspired by the award-winning and bestselling book series. This musical was developed by CTC in 2016 with Kevin McCollum (producer of Six, Rent, In the Heights, Avenue Q, and Something Rotten!). Since the premiere at CTC, Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical has continued its development and you will want to see the new surprises in this production. Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical is proudly sponsored by Delta Airlines.

To make the patron experience as clean, safe, and enjoyable as possible, CTC is requiring masks for audiences, except children under the age of two. CTC has added MERV-13 air filters and ionization systems to all HVAC units. HVAC ionization kills the coronavirus and other types of viruses, such as the flu and other air pollutants. CTC has installed touchless fixtures to all public restrooms. CTC will have hand sanitizing stations, increased cleaning of surfaces, and electronic ticketing available. CTC will continue to monitor CDC and Minnesota Department of Health guidelines and adjust protocols as recommended. CTC keeps updated safety information on the website at childrenstheatre.org/covid19.

Single tickets and subscriptions are now on sale at childrenstheatre.org or by calling 612.874.0400. Ticket prices range from $15-83 for Annie, $15-53 for Bina's Six Apples, and $15-63 for both Something Happened in Our Town and Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical (prices subject to change due to dynamic pricing). Season subscribers can save up to 25% off single ticket prices. If a patron must miss their scheduled performance for health reasons, ticketholders will be rescheduled at no charge, have their money held on account to be used at their convenience, or refunded.

CTC's 2021 - 2022 Season of artistic and educational programming is supported by the Minnesota State Arts Board, The Shubert Foundation, Inc., and Target.

CHILDREN'S THEATRE COMPANY'S 2021 - 2022 SEASON

Annie

Book by Thomas Meehan

Music by Charles Strouse

Lyrics by Martin Charnin

Directed by Peter Rothstein

Choreography by Kelli Foster Warder

Music Direction by Victor Zupanc

November 7, 2021-January 9, 2022

UnitedHealth Group Stage

All Ages

Bina's Six Apples

Written by Lloyd Suh

Directed by Eric Ting

A Children's Theatre Company Original World Premiere Production

A co-production with the Alliance Theatre

January 9-February 13, 2022

Cargill Stage

Ages 9 and Up

Circus Abyssinia: Tulu

Co-created and produced by Mehari "Bibi" Tesfamariam

Co-created and directed by Binyam "Bichu" Shimellis

Choreography by Tamerat Ejeta and Binyam "Bichu" Shimellis

A Children's Theatre Company American Premiere Production

January 18-February 13, 2022

UnitedHealth Group Stage

All Ages

Something Happened in Our Town

Written by Cheryl L. West

Based on the book "Something Happened in Our Town" By Marianne Celano, PhD, ABPP, Marietta Collins PhD, Ann Hazzard, PhD, ABPP

Directed by Timothy Douglas

A Children's Theatre Company Original World Premiere Production

February 27-March 27, 2022

UnitedHealth Group Stage

Ages 7 and up

Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical

Book by Kevin Del Aguila

Music and Lyrics by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler

Based on the Diary of a Wimpy Kid book series by Jeff Kinney and the 20th Century Studios Films

Produced by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical and Kevin McCollum

Directed by Jenn Thompson

Choreography by Patricia Wilcox

Music Supervision by Amanda Morton

UnitedHealth Group Stage

April 22-June 18, 2022

All Ages

