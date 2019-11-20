Sidekick Theatre to Present New Musical Adaptation of CINDERELLA

Sidekick Theatre gets the holiday season off to a sparkling start with a show for the whole family with a new musical adaptation of the beloved fairytale, Cinderella. It is being presented at The Ives Auditorium, 11411 Masonic Home Drive, Bloomington from beginning with group performances on November 21. Public performances Begin December 15 and run through December 30, 2019.

This tuneful and joyous new take on the well-loved children's classic by Charles Perrault was adapted by Sidekick Theatre's co-founders, Tim Stolz (book) and Brian Pekol (music & lyrics). Rich in harmony and musical whimsy, Cinderella touches the heart - with lots of laughs and lovable characters along the way. It's intended for youngsters of all ages and truly embraces the holiday spirit.

The cast features Madeleine La Roche as Cinderella, Corey Fern as Prince Adrian, Jamila Joiner as Fairy Godmother, Sara Broude as Stepmother, Chelsey Graunke and Sarah DeYong as the Stepsisters, Paul Schoenack as King Leopold and Rob Ward as the Chamberlain.

The Cinderella creative team includes Michael Hoover (Set Design), Naomi Haag (Costume Design), and Brian Pekol (Lighting, Sound & Projection Design).

Performances for the general public on Sunday, December 15 at noon; Monday, December 22 at noon; Tuesday, December 23 at 10am and 12:30pm; Thursday, December 26 at 12:30pm; Friday December 27 at 10am and 12:30pm; December 30 at 10am. (Weekday performances for school groups are Monday through Friday at 10am and 12:30pm)

Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for children, lap tickets for 2 and under $5, with a group discount rate of $12 for eight or more. Tickets available online at sidekicktheatre.com or by calling 612-440-7529.

