SPOTLIGHT SHOWCASE Takes The Stage At State Theatre This June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that Spotlight Showcase 2024 presented by PNC, Minnesota's largest annual celebration of high school theater, is set to return to the historic State Theatre (805 Hennepin Ave.) on Monday, June 10, and Tuesday, June 11, at 7:30 p.m.

This event, which features honors and live performances, serves as a platform for showcasing the talents of high schools and students involved in the Trust's Spotlight Education program.

The two-night event brings together over 1,600 students who have participated in Spotlight-evaluated plays and musicals this past year. Students from across Minnesota will grace the stage at the State Theatre for a celebration that not only spotlights student achievements but also highlights Minnesota theater educators and Spotlight alumni.

Spotlight Showcase 2024 presented by PNC also proudly employs professional staff from both the Twin Cities and Broadway to collaborate with students across all areas of theater. Bourgoin Productions serves as producer.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. to the general public at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) and online at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

Hennepin Theatre Trust's Spotlight Education program is an essential part of arts education in many Minnesota schools. Each year, the program helps nearly 8,000 students in more than 100 high schools build confidence, critical thinking, empathy, a sense of community, knowledge and appreciation of theater. Spotlight Education supplements and enhances arts curricula through production assessments, workshops and arts journalism, increasing equitable access to quality theater education. Additionally, Spotlight Education partners with community organizations and elementary schools to create inclusive and sustainable arts experiences.